Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Binotto: Ferrari cannot afford wrong step in F1 development war Next / Ten things we learned from the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix
Formula 1 News

Sainz reaches agreement over new Ferrari F1 contract

Carlos Sainz has reached an agreement with Ferrari for a new Formula 1 contract, as he bids to bounce back from his most difficult weekend with the team.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Sainz reaches agreement over new Ferrari F1 contract
Listen to this article

The Spaniard helped his Maranello squad to a 1-2 behind Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but was left frustrated by his own performance.

He confesses to not being able to extract as much speed out of the new F1-75 as his teammate, and is at a loss to explain just why he is encountering such difficulties now.

But, following talks between himself and Ferrari over the winter, it appears that Sainz's future with Maranello has at least been secured, with the team suggesting a deal is done and just needs signing.

Asked after the Bahrain GP about how close a new contract was, Sainz said: "I think we are close. Very close. Very, very close. Very close. Extremely close. Nearly there."

Team principal Mattia Binotto added: "I think we found an agreement. It's only a matter to translate it into paper."

"Most difficult weekend" at Ferrari

While Sainz's long-term future seems assured, his focus right now is on turning around his situation at Ferrari.

With Leclerc having adapted much better to the requirements of the 2022 car, Sainz has confessed to his situation being the hardest he has encountered since he joined the team last year.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"In FP1, FP2 and FP3 I was very far behind, the most far that I've been ever in Ferrari, and that's why even with a 1-2 that we scored, I'm not entirely happy with the weekend," explained Sainz.

"As a Ferrari driver it's been my most difficult weekend and it just shows that I need to put my head down, understand this car, understand where is Charles making the difference with his driving and the way that he's approaching the corners and driving the tyres, also in the race.

"I need to improve if I want to fight for a win and I will put my head down and try to do some steps coming into Jeddah. Can I improve it from one weekend to another? I think I can improve it.

"Can I cut down the deficit completely? It's a very good question. I wish I can and I will be working hard for it."

Read Also:

Sainz thinks his way of driving the car for how 2022 cars need to be set-up does not work, and explains why the gap now to Leclerc is bigger than it has ever been between them.

"I haven't been driving the way that the car should be driven, at least with the set-up we have now in the car," he said. "Clearly, Charles managed to do a better job, but he's been quicker all weekend.

"I think I only got to a very decent level in Q2 and Q3 where I really managed to nail a couple good laps to be on a good level. But the rest of the weekend I've just been like three tenths of a second, both in the race and in practice.

"It's a deficit that I never saw last year. No, I was never three tenths off, and it's something new to me, and it's a bit of a difficult weekend.

"I need to put my head down, find out where these three/four tenths are, and as soon as I find them and I put the car to my liking and exactly know how I need to drive this car, then I'm sure I can get back into the fight for a win. But until then, head down and keep working."

shares
comments

Related video

Binotto: Ferrari cannot afford wrong step in F1 development war
Previous article

Binotto: Ferrari cannot afford wrong step in F1 development war
Next article

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Leclerc joked with Ferrari F1 pits about last lap engine problem Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Leclerc joked with Ferrari F1 pits about last lap engine problem

Mercedes: No man’s land Bahrain F1 GP turned into "test session" Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes: No man’s land Bahrain F1 GP turned into "test session"

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

Carlos Sainz Jr. More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz relieved to fight for pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Sainz relieved to fight for pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc

Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’ Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Binotto: Ferrari cannot afford wrong step in F1 development war Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari cannot afford wrong step in F1 development war

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Leclerc "surprised" to beat Verstappen in Bahrain F1 qualifying Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "surprised" to beat Verstappen in Bahrain F1 qualifying

Latest news

Can Ferrari continue its F1 dominance? | Paddock Packdown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can Ferrari continue its F1 dominance? | Paddock Packdown

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps

Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars

Leclerc joked with Ferrari F1 pits about last lap engine problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc joked with Ferrari F1 pits about last lap engine problem

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
13 h
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
17 h
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.