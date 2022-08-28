Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend' Next / Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz admitted Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were "in a league of their own" in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix after being powerless to keep the Red Bulls behind.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP
Listen to this article

Verstappen outqualified Sainz by six tenths in Saturday qualifying, but the Spaniard inherited pole due to an engine penalty for the world champion.

But even from 13th place, Verstappen produced a crushing display to win his second consecutive Belgian GP and his ninth victory of 2022, passing Sainz for the lead after a scarcely believable 16 laps.

After being powerless to resist Verstappen on the run up to Les Combes, Sainz also had to cede second to Perez. He took the chequered flag third, over 26 seconds behind Verstappen and nine seconds down on the Mexican.

"Red Bull, Max and Checo, they were in a league of their own today," Sainz conceded. "And unfortunately, we couldn't put a stronger fight and we had to survive. But we will have to learn why at this track we were not competitive."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sainz, who aside from Verstappen was the only frontrunner to start on soft tyres, quickly started to struggle with degradation on Pirelli's softest compound and hopes Ferrari can figure out why it was so far off the pace.

"I had a good start and a good restart after the safety car, but the pace was just not there," he explained.

"We had a lot of overheating with the tyres, and we were sliding around a lot. For some reason our package was not quite there this weekend, but in the end we finished on the podium and we will take it.

"My first two laps were strong, but then we immediately went into high degradation. And then I realised that we were degrading more than what we should."

The Ferrari driver believes the team will have more luck at Zandvoort next weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix, despite Verstappen having won last year's race at the recently renovated circuit.

But he conceded Red Bull are likely to have the advantage the following weekend in Monza, one of the Scuderia's two home races this season.

Sainz added: "Zandvoort should be a better track for us. Monza should be advantage for Red Bull there, but we will try and win it in Zandvoort."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend'
Previous article

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend'
Next article

Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring

Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend' Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend'

Hamilton won't speak to Alonso for Belgian GP clash after "idiot" rant Belgian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton won't speak to Alonso for Belgian GP clash after "idiot" rant

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his ninth win of the season in the Belgian Grand Prix.

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash

The FIA has explained why Lewis Hamilton was not penalised for the opening lap clash that upset Fernando Alonso at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned the wisdom of Oscar Piastri’s now infamous tweet in response to Alpine’s announcement that he would drive for the Formula 1 team in 2023.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, overcoming a grid penalty for a power unit change that meant he started from the midfield.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
23 h
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.