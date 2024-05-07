All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

Sainz singled out by Sauber as top target for Audi F1 era

Carlos Sainz has been confirmed as Sauber’s chief target by the team’s representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi, as the Swiss team gears up for its Audi Formula 1 future.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Sauber already made one of the first moves of the 2025 driver market by signing Nico Hulkenberg from Haas on a multi-year deal, which takes the German into its first year as the Audi factory team in 2026.

With Lewis Hamilton moving from Mercedes to take his Ferrari seat next year, Sainz is the hottest property who's currently not under contract for 2025. The 29-year-old already has links to Audi through his father's Dakar Rally outings, which include victory in the 2024 event.

When asked by Motorsport.com about his shortlist for the remaining seat in 2025, Alunni Bravi – who is also the managing director of the Sauber Group – quipped that "all the teams have a short list!"

"Everybody knows that there is a top driver that is available in the market, it's Carlos Sainz," he said. "I think that everybody, you know, would like to have Carlos on board. 

"He is one of the best drivers. He shows [himself] to be extremely mature, a good driver to develop the car, to drive the team for the development, but at the same time very consistent, very strong both in qualifying and race. And I think that Ferrari has one of the best pairs of drivers.

"But we know also that the drivers market is not depending just by ourselves. It is depending on different factors. And there are many teams that are discussing with drivers. And I think that there are several options for our team.

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"And we will evaluate, but now that we announced Nico there is no rush to make this choice. We are still at the very beginning."

When pushed on what stage talks have reached, and whether his current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are still options, Alunni Bravi said no decisions had been taken.

"We are speaking with [Sainz] and other drivers," he said. "Also with our current drivers.

"But this is why we have no rush, because now we secured one of the two seats. Now we can have more time. The decision is not an easy one. Because, of course, we have two good drivers that have been with us for three years, that are performing well.

"There is Carlos, there are other drivers, and we need to understand – because here we are taking a decision that is not just impacting 2025 but also the future of the Audi works team.

"So, I would say the duration of the contract, what could be the combination... the driver line-up is important. It is not just the decision of a single driver. And all the options are on the table, starting from our current two drivers and find [the one] that could fit into the overall project."

Another option which remains available to Sainz is rejoining the Red Bull stable, which he left after it overlooked him in favour of Max Verstappen in 2016.

But last month Red Bull's Helmut Marko revealed that Sainz "has a very lucrative offer from Audi that we can't match or beat".

Additional reporting by Mandy Curi

Watch: F1 2024 Miami GP Review - Lando Seizes his Historic Maiden Win

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why Magnussen is racing rest of 2024 season under threat of F1 race ban
Next article What Newey expected when he first joined Red Bull

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Miami GP boss says $280 lobster rolls price was posted out of context

F1 Miami GP boss says $280 lobster rolls price was posted out of context

Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP boss says $280 lobster rolls price was posted out of context
Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal

Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal

IndyCar
Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection

US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection

F1 Formula 1
US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection
Kyle Larson's 'Month of May' is already one to remember

Kyle Larson's 'Month of May' is already one to remember

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Kyle Larson's 'Month of May' is already one to remember
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

IMSA IMSA
Laguna Seca
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”
TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team

TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team

NAS NASCAR Cup
TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team

Prime

Discover prime content
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA