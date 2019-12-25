Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
15 Mar
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
22 Mar
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
05 Apr
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
19 Apr
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
03 May
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
10 May
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
24 May
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
07 Jun
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
14 Jun
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
28 Jun
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
05 Jul
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
19 Jul
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
02 Aug
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
30 Aug
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
06 Sep
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
20 Sep
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
27 Sep
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
11 Oct
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
25 Oct
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
01 Nov
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
15 Nov
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
29 Nov
Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Sainz's "Smooth Operator" running joke came about

How Sainz's "Smooth Operator" running joke came about
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Dec 25, 2019, 9:19 AM

McLaren Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has explained why his “Smooth Operator” messages from the 1984 song by Sade became a recurring joke in 2019.

Sainz took the second of his four top-five finishes in Formula 1 in Hungary, where following an exchange with his radio engineer, he said, ‘Thomas, you know what that was,’ before singing the song.

As a consequence, the song was persistently linked to him, with social media messages and YouTube videos dedicated to the combination.

Sainz repeated his rendition of the song after taking fourth in the Brazilian Grand Prix, which later became third after Lewis Hamiton’s penalty for hitting Alex Albon late in the race.

When asked where it came from, he said: “Just a song that kept coming up on the radio of the car [during] the British Grand Prix [weekend].

“I just started hearing it on the radio. And apparently it is quite a bit famous song."

On when it was first used to describe him – as a smooth operator – he added: “After the race [at the Hungaroring] I sang this song, without knowing what a smooth operator was. Then people in the team started telling me what was a smooth operator.

“And then I realised, well, maybe I can attribute myself that and start creating a bit of a joke around me.

“But uh, I didn't sing it because I considered myself a smooth operator, because I didn't know what a Smooth Operator was.”

Sainz and his teammate Lando Norris have become well-known for having fun off the track in 2019, and both have built up a strong social media following - which Formula 1 has fed off in an attempt to attract younger and new audiences.

Norris has had a number of memorable radio exchanges this year, including at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he mocked his engineer for crying during his last race with the team. He also joked he would be terminally ill if he ate sushi in Japan following the Russian Grand Prix.

Sainz said he had even looked at YouTube comments regarding his ‘smooth operator’ tag.

“Yeah, very funny that,” he said. “I went through them, and there are some really funny comments, like this comments "we are here because of Carlos" and you see 1000 likes.”

