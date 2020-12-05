Formula 1
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

shares
comments
2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas will start the Sakhir Grand Prix from pole position for the 16th round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season in Bahrain, after just beating new teammate George Russell by 0.026s.

In the top-10 shootout, Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the bar at 53.591s, just 0.22s ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Bottas struck back with 53.337s, with Russell making it a Mercedes 1-2, 0.142s slower.

On the final runs at the end of the 10-minute session, Bottas failed to improve, while Russell improved but missed pole by just 0.026s. Verstappen was 0.056s off, ahead of Leclerc, who ran out of new tyres and didn’t try again but remained fourth.

Read Also:

Sergio Perez (Racing Point) was fifth, ahead of an impressive Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri), the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Lance Stroll (Racing Point).

In Qualifying 2, Verstappen was quickest with a lap of 53.647s, 0.14s ahead of Perez and Bottas – who used the medium tyre as opposed to the pair ahead on softs.

Knocked out at this point were Renault’s Esteban Ocon, the Red Bull of Alex Albon, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Lando Norris, who suffered a terribly scruffy qualifying for McLaren.

In Qualifying 1, Bottas set the fastest time at 53.904s, a tenth clear of Verstappen. Russell was third fastest, ahead of Norris and Gasly.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, Williams duo Nicholas Latifi and Jack Aitken (the debutant getting within a tenth of his teammate), Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo and the second Haas of F1 rookie Pietro Fittipaldi, who was set to start last anyway due to grid penalties.

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 53.377 238.956
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 53.403 0.026 238.840
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 53.433 0.056 238.706
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 53.613 0.236 237.904
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 53.790 0.413 237.122
6 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 53.906 0.529 236.611
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 53.957 0.580 236.388
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 54.010 0.633 236.156
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 54.154 0.777 235.528
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 54.200 0.823 235.328
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 53.995 0.618 236.221
12 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 54.026 0.649 236.086
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 54.175 0.798 235.437
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 54.377 1.000 234.562
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 54.693 1.316 233.207
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 54.705 1.328 233.156
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 54.796 1.419 232.768
18 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Williams Mercedes 54.892 1.515 232.361
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 54.963 1.586 232.061
20 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas Ferrari 55.426 2.049 230.123
F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 9 53.377 238.956
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 9 53.403 0.026 0.026 238.840
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 6 53.433 0.056 0.030 238.706
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 3 53.613 0.236 0.180 237.904
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 6 53.790 0.413 0.177 237.122
6 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 5 53.906 0.529 0.116 236.611
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 53.957 0.580 0.051 236.388
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 54.010 0.633 0.053 236.156
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 9 54.154 0.777 0.144 235.528
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 54.200 0.823 0.046 235.328
F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 8 53.647 237.754
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 5 53.787 0.140 0.140 237.135
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 7 53.803 0.156 0.016 237.064
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 8 53.818 0.171 0.015 236.998
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 7 53.819 0.172 0.001 236.994
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 9 53.825 0.178 0.006 236.967
7 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 53.840 0.193 0.015 236.901
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 9 53.856 0.209 0.016 236.831
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 53.871 0.224 0.015 236.765
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 9 53.941 0.294 0.070 236.458
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 6 53.995 0.348 0.054 236.221
12 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 54.026 0.379 0.031 236.086
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 8 54.175 0.528 0.149 235.437
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 54.377 0.730 0.202 234.562
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 54.693 1.046 0.316 233.207
F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 8 53.904 236.620
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 3 54.037 0.133 0.133 236.038
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 9 54.160 0.256 0.123 235.502
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 9 54.194 0.290 0.034 235.354
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 10 54.207 0.303 0.013 235.298
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 6 54.236 0.332 0.029 235.172
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 9 54.249 0.345 0.013 235.115
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 9 54.301 0.397 0.052 234.890
9 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 7 54.309 0.405 0.008 234.856
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 12 54.346 0.442 0.037 234.696
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 3 54.388 0.484 0.042 234.514
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 54.450 0.546 0.062 234.247
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 8 54.523 0.619 0.073 233.934
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 7 54.595 0.691 0.072 233.625
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 54.620 0.716 0.025 233.518
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 9 54.705 0.801 0.085 233.156
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 11 54.796 0.892 0.091 232.768
18 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Williams Mercedes 9 54.892 0.988 0.096 232.361
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 11 54.963 1.059 0.071 232.061
20 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas Ferrari 11 55.426 1.522 0.463 230.123
F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

