Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Race in
22 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Qualifying report

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s

shares
comments
Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s
By:

Valtteri Bottas beat George Russell in qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, but only by 0.026s as Mercedes' temporary Formula 1 line-up battled for pole.

With Bahrain GP polesitter and race winner Lewis Hamilton absent after his positive COVID-19 test last week, the story of qualifying was whether Russell could beat Bottas to pole or suffer the first qualifying defeat to a teammate in his short F1 career so far.

After the duo had been the only drivers to get through Q2 on the medium tyres, which they will use at the start of Sunday's race, Mercedes unusually opted to give them three runs in Q3.

Their first flying efforts were completed on used tyres, which meant they initially sat behind Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc on the leaderboard.

But the Black Arrows went again during the middle phase of the final segment of the session, with Bottas leading the way and blitzing to a 53.377s, with Russell 0.142s adrift.

On their final runs in the final minute, Bottas could not improve his time but held on to pole as Williams regular Russell could only close to 0.026s in what was the first time he had competed in a Q3 session.

Verstappen, who went into qualifying with some hope having topped FP3 and had attempted to get through Q2 on the mediums before later going faster on the softs, finished third, with Leclerc hanging on to fourth despite getting out of his car after his run at the start of Q3 had finished.

The Ferrari driver only had one set of new softs available and therefore did not go back on to the track, but his 53.613s was enough to leave ahead of Sergio Perez.

Daniil Kvyat took sixth for AlphaTauri, with Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll rounding out the top 10.

Esteban Ocon was shuffled out as a flurry of fast times once he had passed the chequered flag knocked him out in 11th at the end of Q2, with Alex Albon out in 12th – missing Q3 for the third time in 2020.

Sebastian Vettel had attempted to get through on the mediums during the early Q2 running, as did his teammate Charles Leclerc, but the four time world champion could not improve enough after switching to the softs for the final runs.

That left Vettel P13, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi, while Lando Norris was the lowest driver eliminated in Q2 as he finished 15th.

The McLaren driver had run at the head of the pack for the final run, but abandoned his first attempt at last flying lap before going again in the dying seconds – a lap he also completed well off the pace, later saying on the team radio "sorry guys, we went too early".

In Q1, Kevin Magnussen was knocked out in P16, with Albon just scrapping through ahead in 15th as Red Bull kept him in the pits for the final minutes of the opening segment.

The Williams pair of Nicholas Latifi and Jack Aitken came next, with Latifi ahead – but only after his new teammate had led the way in the first three runs in Q1 before the Canadian was able to steal ahead by nearly a tenth.

F1's most experienced driver, Kimi Raikkonen, ended up sandwiched between F1's two newest drivers – as the Alfa Romeo racer could only manage P19, with Romain Grosjean stand-in Pietro Fittipaldi bringing up the rear of the field in 20th for Haas.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 53.377
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 53.403 0.026
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 53.433 0.056
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 53.613 0.236
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 53.790 0.413
6 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 53.906 0.529
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 53.957 0.580
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 54.010 0.633
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 54.154 0.777
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 54.200 0.823
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 53.995 0.618
12 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 54.026 0.649
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 54.175 0.798
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 54.377 1.000
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 54.693 1.316
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 54.705 1.328
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 54.796 1.419
18 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Williams 54.892 1.515
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 54.963 1.586
20 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas 55.426 2.049
View full results

Related video

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

Previous article

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

Next article

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Sub-event QU
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes
WRC WRC / Stage report

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced
Vintage Vintage / News

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced

Kunimitsu glad to repay Raybrig for loyalty in lean years
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Kunimitsu glad to repay Raybrig for loyalty in lean years

Latest news

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

13min
2
Formula 1

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

10h
3
Formula 1

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

1h
4
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s

18min
5
WRC

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes

4h

Latest news

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole
Formula 1

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying as it happened
Formula 1

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

Latest videos

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief 07:41
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.