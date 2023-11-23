Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat

The American driver has endured a tough rookie season that has included a spate of crashes, while his team-mate Alex Albon has scored a series of points finishes.

The Williams seat alongside Albon for 2024 is the only remaining theoretically open slot, with the team opting to wait until the current campaign has concluded before making its call on Sargeant's future.

The 22-year-old was promoted to F1 for the 2023 season after a year as a Williams junior driver racing in Formula 2.

Williams set Sargeant targets for the current campaign's final events that revolved around delivering complete weekend performances and balancing risk versus reward, rather than overdelivering.

In the season run in, he has scored his first F1 point after being promoted to 10th in the final classification at Austin following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc being disqualified there, and qualified a career best seventh at last weekend's race in Las Vegas.

Sargeant went on to finish in 16th after struggling with tyre graining on a tricky one-stop strategy compared to rivals that gained stopping under that race's second safety car period.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

When asked in the pre-event press conference for this weekend's Abu Dhabi event if he was confident of being retained for 2024 following his Vegas qualifying result, Sargeant replied: "It's a good question – honestly, I don't know.

"But for me it's just a case of taking it race by race. I feel like, from a driving point of view, everything has been getting much better in the past I don't know however many rounds.

"I'm just trying to do my job to the best I can. And I think with how it's been going recently, I don't see any issues."

Sargeant went on to explain that he would pick his Vegas qualifying result as the highlight of his rookie F1 season over getting his first point.

He feels he would "definitely [pick] the quali in Vegas, for sure" as his moment of 2023 because he was "able to finally put it together over three qualifying sessions".

"[That] was really nice," he added. "Helped by the fact that we had a quick car in Vegas, for sure. But that was definitely very much the highlight."