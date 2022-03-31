Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Next / Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"
Formula 1 / Las Vegas track unveil News

Saturday 10pm start for Las Vegas GP is "perfect time", says F1

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali believes holding the Las Vegas Grand Prix on a Saturday night is the “perfect time” and will attract fans across the world.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jess McFadyen
Listen to this article

F1 announced on Tuesday night that it would be returning to Las Vegas in 2023 with a new street event that will see the cars race along the iconic Strip next November.

It will mark a return to Las Vegas for F1, which last staged the infamous Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1984 on a temporary track in the car park of the casino.

The race will take place on a Saturday night, making it the first Saturday grand prix since South Africa in 1985 and breaking with the traditional Sunday format. A 10pm PT start is planned in a bid to capture the late-night US audience and those waking up in the morning in Europe.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the decision to stage the race on a Saturday night, Domenicali hailed the flexibility F1 had shown, saying it was the "perfect time and perfect slot for this event".

"Formula 1 cannot be static," Domenicali said.

"To have a race on Saturday at 3pm, that would be a total mistake. That is the reason why we are flexible, we are showing that's the right moment to have the best show in this context.

"I don't see any problem on that. And if you think actually in terms of timing in Europe, the race time we have on Saturday is 10pm, Saturday night is perfect because also that audience will be connected.

"By the way, we could have done even earlier or later, everyone would have been connected that night with Las Vegas, no doubt."

Las Vegas track action

Las Vegas track action

Photo by: Liberty Media

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei added that he thought the timing of the Las Vegas race would "find real happiness with all those teenagers that now have to get up on Saturday morning and Sunday morning and complain the races are on too early in Europe".

"Now they'll be able to stay up late on Saturday night and enjoy it," said Maffei.

Read Also:

Las Vegas will become the third race in the United States, joining the existing events in Austin and Miami that have long-term contracts in place.

An initial three-year deal has been struck for F1 in Las Vegas, but Domenicali said he hoped the race would "stay for longer".

The 10pm start will be the latest for F1, surpassing the current 8pm time slot for the night races in Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

shares
comments
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle
Previous article

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle
Next article

Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Date, track information and more Las Vegas track unveil
Video Inside
Formula 1

When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Date, track information and more

Aston Martin announces Vettel return for Australian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin announces Vettel return for Australian GP

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Latest news

Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time

Saudi promises F1 all assurances it needs for 2023 return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi promises F1 all assurances it needs for 2023 return

When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Date, track information and more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Date, track information and more

Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Prime

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the laptime in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
13 h
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
15 h
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Prime

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from Prime

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.