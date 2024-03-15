All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1

Sauber: Audi’s accelerated F1 takeover a boost for short term

Audi’s decision to complete a 100% buyout of Sauber, a takeover which has arrived quicker than expected, will still provide a short-term boost for the Formula 1 team.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The German manufacturer will arrive on the grid in 2026 with a works engine and chassis programme after initially buying a 25% stake in Sauber Motorsport early last year.

There was speculation that Audi would stop at a 75% investment, which would be signed off much closer to 2026, but it has accelerated plans and voted for a full takeover.

Read Also:

While this sures up the Swiss squad’s long-term future, it will still provide a short-term boost, according to Sauber’s F1 head of trackside engineering Xevi Pujolar.

For sure, it is encouraging for the future,” he said. “But also, we need to think about today, no?”

The Spanish former Jaguar, Williams and Toro Rosso staffer reckons Audi’s financial injection will help the chassis operation build up over the next two seasons.

He continued: “I would say it is important in terms of budget possibilities, and what we can build in the next year and a half or two years before Audi [arrives] fully and we are Audi.

“So, just to have the team ready, and we just need to do as much as we can now to build that team to be ready when it matters.

“But in that time, we want to still be competitive, and we want to fight for the points every single race.

Xevi Pujolar, Head of Trackside Engineering, Stake F1 Team

Xevi Pujolar, Head of Trackside Engineering, Stake F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I will say that even with all the issues that we have got, that gives us energy, and a positive mindset that what is coming is better and there is a light at the end of the tunnel just to make sure that we are successful.

“That's what we want to do. To be successful.”

Then branded as Alfa Romeo, Sauber finished ninth in the 2023 constructors’ championship, having lost its early ground-effect era advantage that came with complying with the minimum weight limit from the start of the new rules cycle, unlike rivals.

Audi’s confirmation of an accelerated Sauber purchase has alleviated speculation that the firm was getting cold feet over its F1 programme. This followed the replacement of CEO Markus Duesmann with Gernot Dollner, who is said to be more sceptical over an entry.

As part of Audi’s commitment, it has installed former chief development officer Oliver Hoffmann as the chair of all Sauber companies. Ex-McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has been appointed CEO of the Audi F1 team.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade
Next article What F1 rear wings are telling us about the 2024 tech battle

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility

RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility

Formula 1
McLaren Imola March testing
RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility
Vettel sent Bearman 'good luck' message ahead of Saudi F1 debut

Vettel sent Bearman 'good luck' message ahead of Saudi F1 debut

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Vettel sent Bearman 'good luck' message ahead of Saudi F1 debut Vettel sent Bearman 'good luck' message ahead of Saudi F1 debut
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Sauber
More from
Sauber
Bottas: Struggling Sauber F1 team needed Jeddah "wake-up call"

Bottas: Struggling Sauber F1 team needed Jeddah "wake-up call"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bottas: Struggling Sauber F1 team needed Jeddah "wake-up call" Bottas: Struggling Sauber F1 team needed Jeddah "wake-up call"
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Latest news

Despite "disappointing" 2024 start, Berry shares Bristol front row

Despite "disappointing" 2024 start, Berry shares Bristol front row

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Despite "disappointing" 2024 start, Berry shares Bristol front row Despite "disappointing" 2024 start, Berry shares Bristol front row
Ryan Blaney beats Josh Berry to NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol

Ryan Blaney beats Josh Berry to NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Ryan Blaney beats Josh Berry to NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol Ryan Blaney beats Josh Berry to NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol
Sebring 12h: Martin puts BMW out front after eight hours following Derani's shunt

Sebring 12h: Martin puts BMW out front after eight hours following Derani's shunt

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12h: Martin puts BMW out front after eight hours following Derani's shunt Sebring 12h: Martin puts BMW out front after eight hours following Derani's shunt
Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol

Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike? Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA