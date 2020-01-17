Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
299 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
313 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023

shares
comments
Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023
By:
Jan 17, 2020, 1:16 PM

Saudi Arabia’s new state-of-the-art race track in Qiddiya will be ready to host Formula 1 from 2023, circuit chiefs confirmed at an event on Friday.

The development, which is situated about 30 miles from Riyadh, is part of a major new entertainment and commercial complex that is being built against the backdrop of a spectacular mountain range.

With the layout having been designed by former grand prix driver Alex Wurz to the FIA Grade 1 standards required to hold an F1 race, the aim is to be ready for a grand prix if Saudi Arabia is successful in its ongoing talks with the sport's chiefs.

Mike Reininger, CEO of the Qiddiya Investment Company that is behind the project, has told Motorsport.com that the aim is to attract all top-tier motorsport categories.

“We're building so that we're able to host Moto GP events, WEC, regional and national championship events, and all the all the way up through F1,” he said.

“We're building the facilities so that we can ultimately host the biggest and the best motor sports events, really in all categories. And Grade 1 is, you know, synonymous with F1, so we're hopeful that that comes to pass for us.”

Asked what timeframe would be possible for it to host its first F1 race, he said: “Our project in Qiddiya is on pace for a very large first phase offering, and that'll be ready at the beginning of 2023.”

It is understood that F1 CEO Chase Carey and commercial chief Sean Bratches visited Saubia Arabia last year for talks with the royal family to discuss an F1 race there in the near future.

The Qiddiya track promises to offer fans and drivers a unique experience, thanks to its being built against the backdrop of the mountains and the way the venue runs around the entertainment park.

The location was the scene of the finish of this year’s Dakar rally.

Reininger said: “It has the backdrop of this 200m sheer cliff on one side and then the circuit really has two zones.

“One zone is inside a stadium where you'll be able to see as much as six kilometers of the race as a spectator in the stadium. And then it has another portion of the circuit, which is what we call the city portion.

“The circuit will leave the stadium and become integrated with the rest of this entertainment capital that we're building. So it will buzz by hotels and shops and restaurants, and there will be rollercoasters and rides that weave their way around the circuit.

“It will be the best of a stadium course and the best of the city course all looped into one.”

Track designer Wurz was joined at an event at Qiddiya on Friday by a host of grand prix stars – with Damon Hill, David Coulthard, Nico Hulkenberg and Romain Grosjean getting a chance to try his layout for the first time.

Speaking about the project, Wurz said: "It’s a privilege of a lifetime to design the motion & mobility zone in Qiddiya, including the Speed Park track.

“The visionary Qiddiya project offers us amazing opportunities to design a track, a true racing arena for drivers, spectators as well as the viewers at home.

“The design offers amazing elevation changes, making use of the stunning natural landscape. Equally the design is made to challenge drivers and engineers alike. And from our simulation runs, I can assure you it is absolutely thrilling as an on and off track experience. Qiddiya has all it takes to become the motorsport capital of the world.”

The Qiddiya development includes plans for the tallest and fastest rollercoaster in the world, which is set to hit speeds of 155mph.

Slider
List

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix with Nico Hülkenberg, Alexander Wurz, Romain Grosjean, Damon Hill, David Coulthard, Loris Capirossi

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix with Nico Hülkenberg, Alexander Wurz, Romain Grosjean, Damon Hill, David Coulthard, Loris Capirossi
1/7

Photo by: Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix
2/7

Photo by: Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix
3/7

Photo by: Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix
4/7

Photo by: Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix with Nico Hülkenberg, Alexander Wurz, Romain Grosjean, Damon Hill, David Coulthard, Loris Capirossi

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix with Nico Hülkenberg, Alexander Wurz, Romain Grosjean, Damon Hill, David Coulthard, Loris Capirossi
5/7

Photo by: Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix
6/7

Photo by: Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix with Nico Hülkenberg, Alexander Wurz, Romain Grosjean, Damon Hill, David Coulthard, Loris Capirossi

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix with Nico Hülkenberg, Alexander Wurz, Romain Grosjean, Damon Hill, David Coulthard, Loris Capirossi
7/7

Photo by: Qiddiya Grand Prix

Related video

Next article
The best drivers of F1's 'golden era', ranked by John Watson

Previous article

The best drivers of F1's 'golden era', ranked by John Watson
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Dakar

Brabec wins Dakar 2020 as Honda ends KTM's streak

2
Stock car

I-94 Raceway results 2004-08-28

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NHRA

Janis takes victory at Pro Mod Drag Racing series win in Houston

5
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones sees 'big aero change' in NASCAR's Next Gen car

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview 03:18
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview

Latest news

Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023
F1

Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023

The best drivers of F1's 'golden era', ranked by John Watson
F1

The best drivers of F1's 'golden era', ranked by John Watson

Mercedes sets date for 2020 F1 car's launch and track debut
F1

Mercedes sets date for 2020 F1 car's launch and track debut

Ferrari signs Leclerc's brother Arthur as F1 junior
F1

Ferrari signs Leclerc's brother Arthur as F1 junior

Renault "the main beneficiary" of F1's 2021 overhaul
F1

Renault "the main beneficiary" of F1's 2021 overhaul

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.