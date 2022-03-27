Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole Next / Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1 returns to Jeddah this weekend for the second edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the second round of the 2022 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start an F1 race from pole position for the first time in his career following a sensational 1m28.200s effort at the end of the qualifying session.

Perez's last-gasp lap prevented an all-Ferrari front row lockout, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz now due to start second and third respectively ahead of the other Red Bull of reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 for the first time since 2017, with the Mercedes driver lining up 15th on the grid.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher will sit out the race despite escaping his Q2 crash without any injuries.

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 20:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST 

* Please note that daylight saving begins in Europe at 1am on Sunday 27th March

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET/CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:00

15:00

10:00

07:00

01:00¹

23:00

19:30

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

14:00

15:00

10:00

 07:00

01:00¹

 23:00

19:30

Qualifying

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'28.200
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'28.225 0.025
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'28.402 0.202
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'28.461 0.261
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'29.068 0.868
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'29.104 0.904
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'29.147 0.947
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'29.183 0.983
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'29.254 1.054
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'29.588 1.388
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'29.651 1.451
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'29.819 1.619
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'31.009 2.809
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'29.773 1.573
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'30.343 2.143
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'30.492 2.292
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin 1'30.543 2.343
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'31.817 3.617
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'29.920 1.720
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole
Next article

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Razgatlioglu quickest in rain-disrupted Barcelona WSBK test
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu quickest in rain-disrupted Barcelona WSBK test

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Dakar Prime
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Latest news

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
10 h
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
12 h
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.