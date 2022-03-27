Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian GP Next / Perez: Losing Saudi F1 win due to ill-timed safety car "hurts"
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Special feature

Saudi Arabian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP at Jeddah Street Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
Saudi Arabian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Listen to this article

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian GP
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian GP
Next article

Perez: Losing Saudi F1 win due to ill-timed safety car "hurts"

Perez: Losing Saudi F1 win due to ill-timed safety car "hurts"
Load comments
More from
Motorsport Network
DuPont Registry secures second and final round of Series A financing Motorsport.com announcements
General

DuPont Registry secures second and final round of Series A financing

Motorsport Network supports families of Ukraine Motorsport.com announcements
General

Motorsport Network supports families of Ukraine

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment Motorsport.com announcements
General

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP

Gasly "can still improve" in 2022, says AlphaTauri F1 boss Tost
Formula 1

Gasly "can still improve" in 2022, says AlphaTauri F1 boss Tost

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis" Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"

Ferrari chasing answers over Red Bull’s top speed advantage Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari chasing answers over Red Bull’s top speed advantage

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
10 h
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
12 h
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.