Subscribe
Previous / F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Next / Alonso: Something "really wrong" with FIA system for late F1 Saudi GP penalty
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Special feature

Saudi Arabian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
Saudi Arabian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Listen to this article

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
shares
comments

Related video

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins 2023 Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso: Something "really wrong" with FIA system for late F1 Saudi GP penalty
More from
Motorsport Network
Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

General
Motorsport.com announcements

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

MotoGP

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly had to "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

Gasly had to "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

Formula 1

Gasly had to "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1 Gasly had to "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine

Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine

Formula 1

Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Latest news

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

SUPC Supercars

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

SGT Super GT

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Endu Endurance

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Indy IndyCar

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.