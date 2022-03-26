Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash Next / Perez hails "unbelievable lap" for first pole in 215 F1 races
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying report

Saudi Arabian GP: Perez beats Ferraris to score maiden F1 pole

Red Bull's Sergio Perez snatched his first Formula 1 pole off the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia, while Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1.

Matt Kew
By:
Listen to this article

The Mexican driver bolted to the top with his final flying lap of Q3 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as he romped to a weekend-best 1m28.200s to triumph over the strong Ferraris.

That meant the late improvement of Leclerc, as the free practice pacesetter finally had an answer to Sainz in qualifying, missed out on consecutive pole positions by just 0.025s.

Sainz, who had headed the leader board after the first runs in the Q3 10-minute dogfight, could not put together one final flier and so slipped to third by two tenths compared to his teammate.

A messy Q3 showing for defending champion Max Verstappen returned fourth place, with the Red Bull driver struggling initially in Q3 as he battled oversteer while applying the throttle out of Turn 2.

Esteban Ocon ran to fifth for Alpine as the French car and driver combination dropped eight tenths to the leaders but pipped Mercedes driver George Russell and Fernando Alonso.

Russell executed an off-beat strategy by leaving his best effort for the mid-point of the session rather than engage in a last-ditch shootout over the line.

The Briton clocked a 1m29.104s to land sixth over Fernando Alonso and the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas. Pierre Gasly and the Haas of Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 runners.

Russell was the only Mercedes-powered contender to move into the top 10 shootout after Daniel Ricciardo and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris failed to hook up an improved lap in the massively delayed Q2 fight.

A huge shunt for Mick Schumacher forced the 15-minute session to be put on ice for 57 minutes while the Haas driver was taken to hospital after an initial check at the medical centre revealed no injuries.

This came after the German ran wide out of Turn 10 over the exit kerb and on the slippery surface, the VF-22 swapped ends and Schumacher ran nose first into the wall at high speed.

As per new crash structure designs, when the car was craned, the rear end split from the main chassis to cause a further clear up delay in addition to the track needing cement dust and a steam blast before FIA race director Niels Wittich was satisfied with his inspection.

With a little under five minutes to run, late climbers were few and far between.

But the second Haas of Kevin Magnussen and Esteban Ocon – who was delayed by Ricciardo in an incident that remains under investigation - made it through in eighth and ninth.

That left Russell prey as Gasly improved to seventh, but Ricciardo could not whittle down his personal best to survive while Zhou Guanyu only climbed his Alfa Romeo to 13th.

Norris was out in 11th ahead of Ricciardo, Zhou and Schumacher - ninth at the time of his crash - over Lance Stroll.

Hamilton, meanwhile, was the first driver to miss out on progressing into the second part of qualifying after his final flying lap was 0.087s slower than the cut off set by Stroll.

The seven-time champion was only 16th fastest in Q1 after initially losing the rear end of his Mercedes W13 challenger with a snap of oversteer at Turn 2 on his first flying soft-tyre run.

After beginning the Saturday evening session on the medium compound alongside Russell only, Hamilton was forced into a final push lap with a minute to spare in order to progress.

However, the lap started off the pace when the Brit was adrift of his personal best throughout sector two on his way to a 1m30.343s.

Despite a better sprint to the finish to initially move 15th, Stroll was next over the line to bump Hamilton out in Q1 for the first time since he crashed in Brazil qualifying in 2017.

He was only faster on merit than the Williams of Alex Albon and Aston Martin's substitute driver Nico Hulkenberg, the pair dashing to 17th and 18th respectively.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Latifi crashed out to bring the red flags into play after seven of the 18 minutes when the rear of his FW44 snapped out of control at Turn 13.

The Canadian appeared to immediately lose the back axle when he turned in, glancing the barrier before landing in the outside wall.

Yuki Tsunoda was unable to set a lap either side of the eight-minute delay owing to a fuel issue for the AlphaTauri, which arrived in Saudi with a fresh power unit.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 1'28.200
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'28.225 0.025
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari Ferrari 1'28.402 0.202
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 1'28.461 0.261
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 1'29.068 0.868
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 1'29.104 0.904
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 1'29.147 0.947
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'29.183 0.983
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'29.254 1.054
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'29.588 1.388
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 1'29.651 1.451
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 1'29.773 1.573
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'29.819 1.619
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 1'29.920 1.720
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'31.009 2.809
16 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'30.343 2.143
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 1'30.492 2.292
18 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'30.543 2.343
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'31.817 3.617
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash
Previous article

Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash
Next article

Perez hails "unbelievable lap" for first pole in 215 F1 races

Perez hails "unbelievable lap" for first pole in 215 F1 races
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Saudi Arabian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

Latest news

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
23 h
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.