Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP
Statistics

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Saudi Arabian GP

Here's how things stand in 2024 team-mate duels following qualifying at Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ben Vinel
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

New on Motorsport.com: after every F1 qualifying session, we'll publish each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate duels.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Read Also:

Red Bull

Max Verstappen 2-0 Sergio PErez
1 Bahrain Bahrain

5

(+0.358s in Q3)
1 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

3

(+0.335s in Q3)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton 0-2 George Russell

9

(+0.225s in Q3)

 Bahrain Bahrain 3

8

(+0.144s in Q3)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia 7

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc 1-0 Carlos Sainz
2 Bahrain Bahrain

4

(+0.100s in Q3)
Charles Leclerc 1-0 Oliver Bearman
2 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

11

(+0.530s in Q2)

McLaren

Lando Norris 1-1 Oscar Piastri
7 Bahrain Bahrain

8

(+0.069s in Q3)

6

(+0.043s in Q3)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

5

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso 2-0 Lance Stroll
6 Bahrain Bahrain

12

(+0.399s in Q2)
4 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

10

(+0.726s in Q3)

Alpine

Pierre Gasly 0-2 Esteban Ocon

20

(+0.155s in Q1)

 Bahrain Bahrain 19

18

(+0.004s in Q1)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia 17

Williams

Alexander Albon 2-0 Logan Sargeant
13 Bahrain Bahrain

18

(+0.373s in Q1)
12 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

19

(+0.419s in Q1)

RB

Yuki Tsunoda 2-0 Daniel Ricciardo
11 Bahrain Bahrain

14

(+0.149s in Q2)
9 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

14

(+0.461s in Q2)

Sauber

Valtteri Bottas 2-0 Zhou Guanyu
16 Bahrain Bahrain

17

(+0.001s in Q1)
16 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

-

(no lap time – crash in FP3)

Haas

Nico Hulkenberg 1-1 Kevin Magnussen
10 Bahrain Bahrain

15

(+0.678s in Q2)

15

(no lap time – technical issue)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

13

Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole
Verstappen: My Red Bull F1 future could rest on Marko's fate

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
