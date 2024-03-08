F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Saudi Arabian GP

New on Motorsport.com: after every F1 qualifying session, we'll publish each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate duels.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Max Verstappen 2-0 Sergio PErez 1 Bahrain 5 (+0.358s in Q3) 1 Saudi Arabia 3 (+0.335s in Q3)

Lewis Hamilton 0-2 George Russell 9 (+0.225s in Q3) Bahrain 3 8 (+0.144s in Q3) Saudi Arabia 7

Charles Leclerc 1-0 Carlos Sainz 2 Bahrain 4 (+0.100s in Q3)

Charles Leclerc 1-0 Oliver Bearman 2 Saudi Arabia 11 (+0.530s in Q2)

Lando Norris 1-1 Oscar Piastri 7 Bahrain 8 (+0.069s in Q3) 6 (+0.043s in Q3) Saudi Arabia 5

Fernando Alonso 2-0 Lance Stroll 6 Bahrain 12 (+0.399s in Q2) 4 Saudi Arabia 10 (+0.726s in Q3)

Pierre Gasly 0-2 Esteban Ocon 20 (+0.155s in Q1) Bahrain 19 18 (+0.004s in Q1) Saudi Arabia 17

Alexander Albon 2-0 Logan Sargeant 13 Bahrain 18 (+0.373s in Q1) 12 Saudi Arabia 19 (+0.419s in Q1)

Yuki Tsunoda 2-0 Daniel Ricciardo 11 Bahrain 14 (+0.149s in Q2) 9 Saudi Arabia 14 (+0.461s in Q2)

Valtteri Bottas 2-0 Zhou Guanyu 16 Bahrain 17 (+0.001s in Q1) 16 Saudi Arabia - (no lap time – crash in FP3)