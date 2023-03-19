Subscribe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane

Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane
Listen to this article

Formula 1’s second race of the season at the Jeddah street circuit has forced everyone to opt for different downforce and drag levels to ensure they are better suited for the weekend’s top-speed demands.

However, that has not stopped squads also start looking at wider developments to their cars as they bid to make progress over the remainder of the season. 

Here we take a look at the most interesting designs, car elements and upgrades spotted in the Saudi Arabian pitlane. 

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
1/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
2/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
3/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
4/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
5/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
6/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
7/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
8/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
9/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
10/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
11/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
12/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
13/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
14/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
15/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
16/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
17/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
18/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
19/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
20/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
21/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
22/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
23/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
24/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
25/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
26/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
27/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
28/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
29/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes W14 technical detail
30/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes W14 technical detail
31/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes W14 technical detail
32/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes W14 technical detail
33/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes W14 technical detail
34/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes W14 technical detail
35/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes W14 technical detail
36/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes W14 technical detail
37/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes W14 technical detail
38/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes W14 technical detail
Mercedes W14 technical detail
39/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
40/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
41/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
42/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine A523 technical detail
43/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
44/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
45/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
46/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
47/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
48/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
49/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
50/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
51/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
52/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
53/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
54/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Haas F1 Team VF-23 technical detail
Haas F1 Team VF-23 technical detail
55/61

Photo by: Uncredited

Haas F1 Team VF-23 technical detail
Haas F1 Team VF-23 technical detail
56/61

Photo by: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
57/61

Photo by: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
58/61

Photo by: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
59/61

Photo by: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
60/61

Photo by: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
61/61

Photo by: Uncredited

shares
comments

