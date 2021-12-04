Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

Mercedes W12 engine detail 1 / 35 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A fantastic overview of the Mercedes W12 rear end without the bodywork attached, showing not only the power unit installation but some of the gearbox casing and rear suspension. Also note the wrap-around support for the rear wing pillar.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail 2 / 35 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull with its medium downforce spoon-shaped rear wing mounted ready for scrutineering – note the patches on the top flap’s surface near the DRS linkages.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail 3 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited Another angle of the Red Bull wing and the repairs made to the upper flap near the DRS linkage.

Williams FW43B, Mercedes engine detail 4 / 35 Photo by: Erik Junius A fantastic overview of the Mercedes power unit installation in the Williams FW43B, with the air-to-air intercooler mounted in the left-hand sidepod we can see all the boost pipework and its routing. It’s also interesting to see how the exhausts converge inside the gearbox casing.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear wing detail 5 / 35 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the Aston Martin AMR21’s rear wing which utilises two swan-neck style pillars to help maintain rigidity and improve flow over the underside of the mainplane.

Alpine A521 rear wing detail 6 / 35 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The freshly re-liveried Alpine A521 rear wing which also uses a twin swan-neck pillar arrangement.

Williams FW43B rear wing detail 7 / 35 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The spoon-shaped rear wing of the Williams FW43B along with the double element T-Wing.

AlphaTauri AT02 rear wing detail 8 / 35 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Medium downforce rear wing on the menu for AlphaTauri too, as it opts for one of the least complicated endplate designs on the grid.

Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail 9 / 35 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari also opted for a medium downforce gentle spoon shaped rear wing for the challenges of the Jeddah circuit.

Mercedes W12 gearbox detail 10 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited A fantastic shot of the Mercedes gearbox casing, rear crash structure, suspension and brakes before they’re installed on the car and the associated paraphernalia is connected. Note the keel shape of the gearbox casing which enables clearance for air to flow between it and the floor beneath.

Red Bull Racing RB16B engine detail 11 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited The saddle cooler arrangement on the RB16B is not unique, with other teams employing similar setups but as we can see here, Red Bull have worked extremely hard on packaging it and the surrounding components in order they have the smallest footprint.

AlphaTauri AT02 engine detail 12 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited The saddle cooler arrangement on the AlphaTauri AT02 as a comparison, with a slightly different layout due to the way their ancillaries are laid out.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake detail 13 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited Front brake duct design on the Red Bull RB16B incorporates a bypass channel for airflow taken in by the main inlet to be routed out through the wheel face without being encumbered by the heat generated by the brakes. This is assisted by the heat reflective paint applied to the bypass channel’s surface.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 engine detail 14 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited A cooler mounted above the exhaust at the rear of the Alfa Romeo C41.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 rear wing detail 15 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited The Alfa Romeo C41’s rear wing, complete with their tall swan-neck style mounting pillars.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front brake detail 16 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited A shot of Alfa Romeo’s front brake duct without the drum attached gives us an indication as to how the airflow is transmitted through the assembly for both cooling and aerodynamic assistance.

AlphaTauri AT02 front brake detail 17 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited As a comparison the brake duct from the AlphaTauri which also features the outer collar to help direct the airflow.

AlphaTauri AT02 rear brake detail 18 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited A shot of the internal elements that make up the rear brake assembly on the AlphaTauri AT02 – note the reflective material used to try and keep temperatures under control.

AlphaTauri AT02 front brake detail 19 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited On the front brake assembly of the AlphaTauri AT02 check out the level of detail that the team have gone into with their brake bell design. This not only helps with disc cooling and aerodynamic throughput it also reduces weight slightly.

Ferrari SF21 front brake detail 20 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari’s front brake assembly which you’ll note how the internal pipework splits into two as it wraps around the caliper enclosure.

Alpine A521 front wing detail 21 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine's front wing – note the shape of the flap tips which alter the shape, velocity and direction of the Y250 vortex.

Alpine A521 rear brake detail 22 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited The rear brake and suspension upright on the Alpine A521 – see how large the pipework and enclosure around the caliper is in order to deliver adequate cooling.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear brake detail 23 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited The Aston Martin AMR21 rear brake and suspension upright for comparison, which has a larger inlet and similarly large enclosure around the caliper.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front suspension detail 24 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of some of the inboard suspension details on the Red Bull RB16B.

Mercedes W12 rear brake detail 25 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the Mercedes W12 rear brakes and suspension from behind, note the tether connected to the upright – a detail we rarely see.

Mercedes W12 engine detail 26 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited A peek into the Mercedes garage as the W12 was prepared for action gives us a great view of the power unit, including the exhausts. Also note the stack of coolers mounted above the power unit, which is normally buried beneath a snorkel from the airbox.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front suspension detail 27 / 35 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of some of the inboard suspension elements on the Alfa Romeo C41.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 28 / 35 Photo by: Erik Junius A great shot of the Mercedes W12 up on the stands as it was prepared for action – note the use of the fully-enclosed brake drums.

Aston Martin AMR21 29 / 35 Photo by: Erik Junius A similar shot of the Aston Martin AMR21 as it was prepared – check out the brake drum snoods used to help keep everything at the optimum temperature.

Mercedes W12 rear wing detail 30 / 35 Photo by: Erik Junius A nice shot of the Mercedes W12’s rear wing which appears, along with the crash structure, to have some of the deflection and load test apparatus attached.

Williams FW43B 31 / 35 Photo by: Erik Junius Inboard suspension, power steering and brake cylinders are all on show in this picture of the Williams FW43B.

AlphaTauri AT02 diffuser detail 32 / 35 Photo by: Erik Junius This close up of the AlphaTauri AT02 gives us a fantastic view of the diffuser, rear suspension, exhausts and rear wing.

Ferrari SF21 diffuser detail 33 / 35 Photo by: Erik Junius Similarly this shot of the Ferrari SF21 gives us a view of those items but also highlights the large cooling outlet chosen by the team.

Ferrari SF21 cockpit 34 / 35 Photo by: Erik Junius An overview of the front of the Ferrari SF21’s steering wheel with its various buttons, rotaries and switches.