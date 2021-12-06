Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen handed 10-second penalty for Hamilton collision Next / Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Horner: Saudi race control calls shows F1 misses Whiting

By:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says Formula 1 missed the experience of former race director Charlie Whiting during a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Horner: Saudi race control calls shows F1 misses Whiting

Horner was left frustrated at a number of decisions made by current F1 race director Michael Masi during the Jeddah race – which included the five-place grid penalty that ultimately cost Max Verstappen a chance of winning.

On an evening that included Masi making major calls on red flags, handing positions back, bartering with Red Bull over grid slots and judging off-track overtaking, Horner felt it had not been a good evening for the sport.

With a number of recent decisions by Masi having already divided opinion among competitors, Horner felt that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix had exposed what the sport was lacking following the passing of Whiting in 2019.

Asked about comments from Verstappen that the calls made in the Saudi event were not F1, Horner said: “I think we're over regulated.

“There's rules about 10 car lengths, then the formation lap isn't a formation lap if it's a restart. It feels that there's too many rules.

“It felt like today the sport missed Charlie Whiting, I'm sorry to say, but the experience that he had…

“It's obviously frustrating but yeah, it's difficult for Michael [Masi] and the stewards, particularly at this type of venue, type of circuit, with the amount of debris and types of corner there are, but yeah, it's the same for everybody.”

Read Also:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing is interviewed by David Coulthard

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing is interviewed by David Coulthard

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Horner questioned the consistency of the FIA's decision-making process, as he said that Masi’s rulings against Verstappen, including moving him back for the second restart and the five-second penalty, were in contrast to Hamilton escaping sanction for allegedly ignoring yellow flags and nearly colliding with Nikita Mazepin in Friday's final free practice session.

“Obviously pretty much every decision went against us, as they did in Doha a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “Then we saw two incidents yesterday that ... it's been variable to say the least.”

Horner conceded that the intensity of events in the Saudi race, which included managing a lot of debris on the track, was not straightforward to manage.

However, he reckoned there were big lessons to be learned from the events in Jeddah.

“I think it was a tough race for them to manage today,” he said about race control. “Obviously a lot of debris, there was obviously a lot of traffic, backwards and forwards with race control over various different incidents, and then safety cars, virtual safety cars, restarts.

“Some of the process obviously was difficult to keep track of, so I think there are many lessons out of that race that will be discussed at length over the coming weeks.”

shares
comments
Verstappen handed 10-second penalty for Hamilton collision
Previous article

Verstappen handed 10-second penalty for Hamilton collision
Next article

Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award

Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: 'F1 more about penalties than racing' after Saudi GP Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'F1 more about penalties than racing' after Saudi GP

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged twice after early crashes Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged twice after early crashes

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Latest news

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"

Haas F1 team tight on spare parts after Jeddah shunts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 team tight on spare parts after Jeddah shunts

Norris: "Stupid" red flag F1 tyre change rules must be changed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: "Stupid" red flag F1 tyre change rules must be changed

Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.