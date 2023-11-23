Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Schumacher consulted Vettel on 2024 Alpine WEC seat

Mick Schumacher consulted his close friend Sebastian Vettel about his racing return in 2024, when he will take up an LMDh seat with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, is joined on a run around the circuit by Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team, well wishers as part of his farewell at his final Grand Prix

Schumacher sat on the sidelines this year after losing his Haas F1 seat at the end of 2022, taking up a role as Mercedes reserve driver instead.

In 2024 the German will dovetail those duties with a full WEC campaign with Alpine's hypercar team, which was officially announced on Wednesday.

Schumacher revealed he had consulted his close friend and mentor Vettel about his next steps.

"I've briefly spoken with Sebastian about it," Schumacher said on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. "It has been a factor that I think he knows so much about motorsport, but it was also a very clear point for me to go and ask him about his opinion."

Schumacher said sitting out the 2023 season was "very tough", so it was a priority for him to find a competitive seat and stay race-fit.

"Very important," he replied when asked how crucial it was for him to go racing again. "Having to sit out the whole year has been tough. And I'm just excited to be back in the car and go race and have a new challenge.

"I'm a racing driver. I hadn't been out of racing 14 years previous to this, so it was definitely a clear choice and a clear direction that I wanted to be racing."

Schumacher will continue in his Mercedes reserve role as the team is equally keen for him to get back up to speed in a race car.

Mick Schumacher, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG

"Yeah, I think for them, it was very important for me to be back on the grid and keep the racecraft up to date," he acknowledged.

But it is understood Schumacher will still be prioritising his Mercedes duties should the team ever need to call upon him and he pointed out Alpine understands his desire to return to F1 at some point.

"When you have these discussions outside of F1, I think everybody understands that if there's something opening in F1 that they will let you do it," the 24-year-old explained.

"In that sense, you can go in with a comfortable mindset in discussing what's happening next year. If, let's say, suddenly something changes, I doubt that they will hold you back from going to Formula 1."

Read Also:

The Mercedes role also helped steer his options for 2024, as a campaign in Japan's Super Formula or in IndyCar would have been less compatible with being on call for the Brackley squad.

"You always think about what's out there, what are the options, and you kind of try and make pro and contra list," he added.

"For me WEC was the one with the least contras and the most pros and it was pretty easy for me to decide that that was a championship to go to.

"I have [considered Super Formula] and I have also considered going west. But the thing is, if you do that, there is little chance of doing a double programme with F1."

shares
comments
Previous article Leclerc: Las Vegas form has not lifted confidence for Abu Dhabi
Next article FIA to use AI to improve policing of F1 track limits
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
AlphaTauri reveals extent of floor changes for F1's Abu Dhabi GP

AlphaTauri reveals extent of floor changes for F1's Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

AlphaTauri reveals extent of floor changes for F1's Abu Dhabi GP AlphaTauri reveals extent of floor changes for F1's Abu Dhabi GP

Why AlphaTauri F1 is bringing a major "joker" upgrade to Abu Dhabi

Why AlphaTauri F1 is bringing a major "joker" upgrade to Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Why AlphaTauri F1 is bringing a major "joker" upgrade to Abu Dhabi Why AlphaTauri F1 is bringing a major "joker" upgrade to Abu Dhabi

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Mick Schumacher
More from
Mick Schumacher
Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up

Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up

WEC

Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Formula 1

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
McLaren extends Mercedes F1 engine deal until 2030

McLaren extends Mercedes F1 engine deal until 2030

Formula 1

McLaren extends Mercedes F1 engine deal until 2030 McLaren extends Mercedes F1 engine deal until 2030

SAP joins Mercedes F1 team as official partner from 2024

SAP joins Mercedes F1 team as official partner from 2024

Formula 1

SAP joins Mercedes F1 team as official partner from 2024 SAP joins Mercedes F1 team as official partner from 2024

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Latest news

Alpine's Brivio linked to Honda MotoGP team boss role for 2024

Alpine's Brivio linked to Honda MotoGP team boss role for 2024

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Alpine's Brivio linked to Honda MotoGP team boss role for 2024 Alpine's Brivio linked to Honda MotoGP team boss role for 2024

AlphaTauri reveals extent of floor changes for F1's Abu Dhabi GP

AlphaTauri reveals extent of floor changes for F1's Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

AlphaTauri reveals extent of floor changes for F1's Abu Dhabi GP AlphaTauri reveals extent of floor changes for F1's Abu Dhabi GP

F1 live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

F1 live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens F1 live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

McLaren extends Mercedes F1 engine deal until 2030

McLaren extends Mercedes F1 engine deal until 2030

F1 Formula 1

McLaren extends Mercedes F1 engine deal until 2030 McLaren extends Mercedes F1 engine deal until 2030

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe