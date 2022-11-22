Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull Next / Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Schumacher "didn't see" Latifi in Abu Dhabi F1 clash

Mick Schumacher says he "didn't see" Nicholas Latifi when the pair collided while battling for position during Formula 1's Abu Dhabi GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Schumacher "didn't see" Latifi in Abu Dhabi F1 clash
Listen to this article

Both men spun when Schumacher ran into the Williams driver, and while both were initially able to continue, Latifi lost time in the pits for damage inspection, and later retired with an electrical issue.

Schumacher, who received a five-second penalty for causing a collision, finished his final race for Haas in 16th place.

"In general with these cars you don't really have a big overview of what is happening in your surroundings," said Schumacher when asked by Motorsport.com about the incident.

"I mean, the tyres are super high, the steering wheel is in your face. So he outbraked himself a bit, went wide, and then came back onto the track. And I didn't expect that, to be fair.

"And I just simply didn't see him. So frustrating at the end, I still managed to kind of get some good laps in, but by the end, the tyres were just gone. So yeah, a frustrating one, not the best, but we'll look ahead."

Asked if he accepted the penalty as fair, he said: "To be honest, I don't really care."

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Schumacher admitted that it hadn't been his best race for the team.

"On the one lap, things always look a bit different because you can as a driver really get everything out of it in the race.

"It's a bit more difficult [in the race] I'd say just because you have different components, winds change, tyres the moment you lock up, the tools, the systems, everything has to be perfect to get the best out of the race. And simply today that wasn't the case."

He insisted that his final outing didn't feel different: "Not really, actually, I was surprised. It didn't feel for one that it's the last race of the season. And two, it didn't feel like my last race. So again, my mind is pretty much set on coming back in '24."

Read Also:

Schumacher is expected to have a reserve driver role for Mercedes next year, which will mean that he will be available to several other teams as well.

However, he played down the suggestion that he would be a logical first choice for any team that might need a driver in the near future.

"I wouldn't say I feel like I'm in pole position, but I do feel confident that I'll be able to put something in line for me where I feel comfortable with.

"I've shown my pace, and I know a lot of people in the paddock are happy about how I've developed, and so I'm sure that it will be able to talk to a great deal of teams."

Asked if he was close to securing a reserve deal, he said: "You'll find out."

shares
comments
Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull
Previous article

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull
Next article

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"
Formula 1

George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"

Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Keselowski leads big NASCAR contingent in 2022 Snowball Derby
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keselowski leads big NASCAR contingent in 2022 Snowball Derby

Brad Keselowski leads an impressive lineup of NASCAR drivers who have entered this year’s 55th annual Snowball Derby.

George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"

George Russell says that the Abu Dhabi GP served as a reality check for the Mercedes Formula 1 team after the excitement of the previous week's one-two in Brazil.

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test

Fernando Alonso now feels “100-plus” per cent happy with his Aston Martin move for 2023 after completing his first Formula 1 test for the team in Abu Dhabi.

20 IndyCar races per year would be “sweet spot” says Frye
IndyCar IndyCar

20 IndyCar races per year would be “sweet spot” says Frye

After the IndyCar demonstration in Argentina “wildly exceeded expectations”, series president Jay Frye says he would like to add more venues to the schedule.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
8 h
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.