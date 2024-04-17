All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1

Schumacher F1 watch collection could top $4 million in auction

Eight of Michael Schumacher’s watches from his time in Formula 1 will be up for auction next month, with the collection estimated to reach a total of around $4 million.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble

On 13 May, in the week leading up to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Christie’s Auction House will be offering a selection of watches from the personal collection of the seven-time world champion in an auction in Geneva.

The star item is a unique Platinum Vagabondage 1 that had been commissioned for Schumacher as a personal gift from his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt.

The watch showcases the strong bond between Todt and watch designer Francois-Paul Journe, and features symbols representing the German's world titles, his helmet design and the Ferrari Prancing Horse emblem.

It is engraved with a dedication from Todt to Schumacher for Christmas 2004.

Christie’s estimates that the watch could go for anywhere between $1.2 and $2.2 million.

Another item of interest is a personalised Audemars Piguet that was commissioned for Schumacher by Todt for Christmas in 2003. It features a dedication to his then six titles and incorporates his red racing helmet from the time. This watch carries on estimate of £170,000 to £280,000.

Jean Todt, Team Principal, Ferrari, and Michael Schumacher, 1st position, on the podium

Jean Todt, Team Principal, Ferrari, and Michael Schumacher, 1st position, on the podium

Photo by: Motorsport Images

A third watch that stands out is a Rolex Daytona Paul Newman that Schumacher owned – which carries an estimate of $230,000 to $440,000. This is an example of the most recognisable and famous steel chronograph from the watch maker.

Speaking about the auction, Rémi Guillemin, Christie’s Head of Watches Europe and US said: “Christie’s expresses sincere thanks to the Schumacher family for their trust in us and their wish to share these masterpieces of horology with other passionate collectors around the globe.

“We are proud to present these iconic and unique timepieces belonging to one of the most celebrated Formula 1 legends. An exceptional moment, for watch and F1 enthusiasts alike. We are looking forward to meeting with passionate collectors during our international exhibitions and the auction on 13 May in Geneva.”

Schumacher remains one of the most successful F1 drivers in history, and shares the record of seven world titles with Lewis Hamilton.

He retired from F1 at the end of 2012, following a brief comeback with Mercedes, but suffered severe head injuries the following winter in the skiing crash that left him in a coma. His condition since then has been kept private by his family.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
Next article Hamilton needs talk with Wolff to prepare Ferrari F1 move

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
What Aston Martin’s curfew burn told us about its F1 upgrade trajectory

What Aston Martin’s curfew burn told us about its F1 upgrade trajectory

Formula 1
Chinese GP
What Aston Martin’s curfew burn told us about its F1 upgrade trajectory
Newey: F1 grid to close up even more before being ‘blown apart’ in 2026

Newey: F1 grid to close up even more before being ‘blown apart’ in 2026

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Newey: F1 grid to close up even more before being ‘blown apart’ in 2026
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet
Michael Schumacher
More from
Michael Schumacher
How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions

How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions

Formula 1
How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions
The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari
How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

Latest news

Porsche lodges appeal over da Costa's Misano Formula E disqualification

Porsche lodges appeal over da Costa's Misano Formula E disqualification

FE Formula E
Misano ePrix I
Porsche lodges appeal over da Costa's Misano Formula E disqualification
Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach

Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach

IMSA IMSA
Long Beach
Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach
How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions

How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions

F1 Formula 1
How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions
What could have been: When Villeneuve’s shock return thwarted an F1 rookie

What could have been: When Villeneuve’s shock return thwarted an F1 rookie

F1 Formula 1
What could have been: When Villeneuve’s shock return thwarted an F1 rookie

Prime

Discover prime content
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years

What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years
The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained

The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA