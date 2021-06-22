Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Formula 1 News

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

By:

Mick Schumacher reckons he may need to "get his elbows out" against Haas Formula 1 teammate Nikita Mazepin, after another near miss at the French Grand Prix.

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

Just a fortnight on from being left furious at the way Mazepin had defended a position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the pair had another run-in at Paul Ricard.

Schumacher was forced wide on to the run-off at Turn 3 early in the race after Mazepin made an aggressive dive down the inside to grab a position.

Reflecting on it afterwards to Sky Germany, Schumacher said he felt that Mazepin's aggression had been unnecessary.

"It doesn't have to be [like that]," he said. "I think I'll have to talk to the team about it again.

"At the end of the day, if that's the way it has to be, then that's the way it has to be. So we'll do our thing. I think he's doing his."

Read Also:

While Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said that fighting between his two drivers was inevitable because they were almost racing alone on track, Schumacher still thinks that that their battles do not have to be so hard.

"I think most people can explain that to themselves, that maybe it doesn't have to be like that," he said. "I think he [Mazepin] was quite open or talkative about it in the press. I think that's probably his style.

"Maybe we don't quite understand each other on that level. But at the end of the day, maybe we have to get our elbows out."

Mazepin did not see much wrong with how he raced against Schumacher, though, as he felt that their fight had been nothing special.

"I think just very normal," he said of the incident. "I think being at the back, opportunities don't arise very often.

"An opportunity arose, and I was happy that I was alert enough and ready to take that opportunity and capitalise. But in the end, I was not able to hold on to it."

Steiner himself said after reviewing the incident himself, and later speaking to the drivers, that he did not see anything to be concerned about.

"I think in the circumstances it was racing, you know, but it wasn't unfair," he said. "In my opinion, it was hard racing.

"Mick tried to overtake George [Russell] is I think what happened, and then he just had to slow down because it didn't happen. Then Nikita took his chance and went inside.

"I spoke with both of them because I didn't see the picture completely. So I came to the conclusion it was racing, but it wasn't unfair."

shares
comments
The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

Previous article

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

18min
2
Supercars

Australian V8 Supercars - Between NASCAR Sprint Cup cars and GT cars

3
Super Formula

Matsushita vows to “calm down” after Sugo recovery charge

5h
4
MotoGP

Zarco: Marquez’s Germany win good for my MotoGP title hopes

32min
5
MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

Latest news
Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights
Formula 1

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

18m
The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

1h
Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"
Formula 1

Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"

2h
Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP
SUPC

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP

2h
Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol
Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol

15h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if 00:30
Formula 1
2m

Formula 1: Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"

Formula 1: Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes team radio 00:39
Formula 1
12m

Formula 1: Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes team radio

Virtual Onboard - Red Bull Ring 01:16
Formula 1
2h

Virtual Onboard - Red Bull Ring

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 French GP best photos 02:05
Formula 1
18h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 French GP best photos

Formula 1: Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan 00:32
Formula 1
20h

Formula 1: Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"
Formula 1

Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol French GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Steiner: Schumacher and Mazepin tensions 'blown out of proportion'
Formula 1

Steiner: Schumacher and Mazepin tensions 'blown out of proportion'

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"
Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture
Formula 1

Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021

Trending Today

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

What caused Ferrari’s French GP nightmare
Formula 1 Formula 1

What caused Ferrari’s French GP nightmare

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

Latest news

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP
Supercars Supercars

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.