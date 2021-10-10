Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health Next / Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Mick Schumacher says he never lost belief that he could deliver in Formula 1, as he produced a stand-out performance in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix.

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

The young German has had a difficult rookie year for Haas, trying to make the most of an uncompetitive car and enduring a sometimes fraught time with teammate Nikita Mazepin.

But in the tricky damp qualifying conditions in Istanbul on Saturday, Schumacher's driving stood out as he delivered Haas its first proper Q2 appearance of the season to take 14th on the grid with a lap that was 2.9 seconds quicker than his teammate.

Reflecting on the performance afterwards, which drew praise from outside the team, Schumacher said that despite the lack of pace the Haas has, he was always convinced about the job he could do when given the opportunity.

"I managed to really probably pull a good lap out of the hat, but I think it was never a concern from my side, really, that I was able to do that," he explained.

"I've done it in other categories and I didn't really picture it being different in Formula 1, obviously knowing that it's hard because it's the top 20 [drivers] in the world. But still I never doubted my capabilities.

"On that side I'm very happy that I managed now, on top, to really show and also beat the others that were in Q1 or out in Q1 basically. And I feel that the trend is still on a very good slope and still going high.

"I feel, with every time I go out, I'm more and more comfortable, and obviously, I think I managed to reach a very nice lap and I think really got the joy for it. Now I'm just looking forward to racing."

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Schumacher said he was hopeful during Q1 of delivering a lap good enough to make it through to Q2, but he only knew he had done it when his team radio exploded in noise after he crossed the line.

"There was that one lap that we had left to try and make it," he explained. "We knew we had the opportunity, because the lap before I think was not too bad and I think we were for some time in P15.

"I knew that there was still some time in it because I wasn't 100% happy with my lap before. But then that one lap that I had, I think we really managed to get the most out of it.

"And obviously once we crossed the line and I heard Gary [Gannon] opened the radio and I heard the cheering in the background, obviously I knew that things were good and looked good. So I think overall very, very happy."

Schumacher has also revealed that he has finally got for Turkey the new seat that he had been after since the start of the season, having previously sat a bit crooked in the cockpit.

"Maybe that's a lucky charm," he said. "So probably we keep it, and hopefully it will be good."

shares
comments
How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

Previous article

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

Next article

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

2
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

13 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

4
Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

1 h
5
Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

24 min
Latest news
Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

17m
Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1
Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

24m
How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
Formula 1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

1 h
Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

1 h
Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format 00:49
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
19 h

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo 01:15
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1: Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change Turkish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix movie
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix movie

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 season
Formula 1

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 season

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Trending Today

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Q1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.