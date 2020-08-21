Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban

shares
comments
Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban
By:

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is confident that Mercedes will remain Formula 1's benchmark power unit supplier despite the upcoming clampdown on engine modes.

The FIA informed the teams last week that it wants them to run a single mode in qualifying and the race from the Belgian GP, with details to be outlined in an upcoming technical directive.

McLaren is switching from Renault to Mercedes power next year, and many observers believe that the Brixworth-built engines will lose more from the new ruling than their rivals.

“To be honest, we only have this information from that letter, which is a confidential letter, but it doesn't go into the detail of what actually the FIA wants to achieve,” said Seidl of the planned rule change.

“So we need to wait for that. As you know, nowadays with these complex power units, there's a big priority of different settings existing for different modes on the combustion engine, for different modes of the hybrid system, the way you use the battery in for reliability for power, for attacking, defending and so on.

“And in the end, we need to wait for what a change, if there's a change, is targeting.”

Seidl denied that there might be any frustration in the McLaren camp that it is moving to Mercedes after the Stuttgart manufacturer is potentially reined in by the new ruling.

“To be honest I have no overview of what the difference of the different modes is for the different engine manufacturers, because I'm sure every engine manufacturer has different modes available between qualifying and race, and also within the race.

“So I would be surprised if any engine manufacturer just has one mode available. How big the difference is between the different engine manufacturers I can't judge. So I think that's really a topic that needs to be sorted between the engine manufacturers and the FIA.

“I think whatever the rule changes are, I think that with the capacities and capabilities Mercedes is having, whatever the rules will be, I'm sure they will keep being the benchmark in this modern hybrid power unit era.”

Read Also:

Seidl stressed that the only thing that matters is having the same equipment and access to settings as a supplier’s works team.

“For us as a customer, the most important thing is that whatever the rules are, you simply get exactly the same modes and mileage for the different modes as the works team is having.

“And here I have maximum confidence in both Renault and Mercedes, I trust that they treat the customers the same as the works team.”

He added: “I think the rules are clear that the customers always get exactly the same settings as the works teams, which is part of our contracts as well that we have with the supply.

“So as I said, that’s the most important thing for us, and we have all confidence here in Renault and Mercedes, together also with the FIA, that this is ensured.”

Related video

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive

Previous article

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive

Next article

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Cajon Speedway race results
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Cajon Speedway race results

IRL: G Force chassis tested at Phoenix
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: G Force chassis tested at Phoenix

IndyCar striving to be adaptable to ever-changing restrictions
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar striving to be adaptable to ever-changing restrictions

The top Indianapolis 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The top Indianapolis 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more

Pikes Peak spotlight on David Donner
Hillclimb Hillclimb / News

Pikes Peak spotlight on David Donner

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

Trending

1
NASCAR

Cajon Speedway race results

2
IndyCar

IRL: G Force chassis tested at Phoenix

3
IndyCar

IndyCar striving to be adaptable to ever-changing restrictions

4
IndyCar

The top Indianapolis 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more

5
Hillclimb

Pikes Peak spotlight on David Donner

Latest news

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban
Formula 1

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive
Formula 1

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey
Formula 1

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP

Latest videos

How Will Banning 07:35
Formula 1

How Will Banning "Party" Qualifying Mode Affect F1?

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP 26:46
Formula 1

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief 08:36
Formula 1

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts 04:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? 06:30
Formula 1

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.