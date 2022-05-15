Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Verstappen: Miami and Vegas won’t take away from Monaco’s F1 status Next / Leclerc crashes ex-Niki Lauda Ferrari F1 car at Monaco Historic GP
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Seidl: New F1 race director set-up has made ‘very good start’

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl believes the FIA’s new race director set-up has made a “very good start” thanks to a “straightforward” approach to enforcing rules.

Luke Smith
By:
Seidl: New F1 race director set-up has made ‘very good start’
Listen to this article

The FIA restructured its F1 operations for this year following the controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi that saw race director Michael Masi fail to implement the regulations.

It led to Masi being replaced by two race directors, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, and major changes to the support they have in place. This included the return of the late Charlie Whiting’s former deputy Herbie Blash as a senior advisor, as well as the formation of a new virtual race control room that works remotely.

Wittich has served as the race director at each of the opening five races, but Freitas is set to take up the role for the next round in Spain.

Wittich’s approach has been notably different to that of Masi, clamping down on areas such as track limits - clearly defined by the white lines on-track - and the handing back of positions, the latter being left to the discretion of the teams. Other areas such as the correct equipment being worn, including underwear and the ban on jewellery, have also been enforced in a stricter fashion than previous years.

McLaren team principal Seidl felt there had been “transparent and constructive” dialogue with the FIA about such matters, and while he was reluctant to compare directly with the previous set-up, he praised the start Wittich and co. had made.

“I don’t want to compare to the past, because from our point of view, we have been very happy with the exchange or working relationship that we had also with the previous set-ups the FIA had,” Seidl said.

“But from my point of view, the new set-up with Niels and also with Eduardo had a very good start going into this new era of Formula 1.

“Niels is quite straightforward in terms of making sure the rules get enforced. He’s also quite straightforward in terms of getting across what he’s expecting, and that’s what I personally like.

“At the same time, he’s always available for a dialogue and for constructive input as well if you think things need to be reconsidered.

“From this point of view, when I look now how these first races went, I think we are in a good place.”

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

A number of drivers have spoken out against the clampdowns on the wearing of jewellery in the car, including Lewis Hamilton, who has been given an exemption until Monaco to remove any items that could not be easily taken out.

Hamilton has said that he was not planning to comply with the FIA’s regulations and that he expected to get an exemption for the rest of the year.

The FIA has been looking to enforce the articles of the International Sporting Code relating to the wearing of jewellery amid fears over issues it could cause in accidents such as Romain Grosjean’s at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Seidl believed the issue had been “a bit too much hyped up” through the paddock, both by the drivers and the media.

“In the end, it’s a rule that’s in place for many, many years,” Seidl said. “If you have worked in other categories, it’s not even a discussion. If you don’t like to take off your jewellery or you don’t want to put the fireproof underwear on, you just don’t drive. It’s quite straightforward and simple.

“From the FIA side, they offered again a dialogue for all kinds of situations where it might be a bit trickier to take the jewellery off for example. And that’s exactly what we are asking for and what we also like that we see, there is this open dialogue possible in order to find solutions.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Miami and Vegas won’t take away from Monaco’s F1 status
Previous article

Verstappen: Miami and Vegas won’t take away from Monaco’s F1 status
Next article

Leclerc crashes ex-Niki Lauda Ferrari F1 car at Monaco Historic GP

Leclerc crashes ex-Niki Lauda Ferrari F1 car at Monaco Historic GP
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Miami plans to keep early May F1 date slot
Formula 1

Miami plans to keep early May F1 date slot

Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs
Formula 1

Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren entry a "huge rebound" for Formula E - Agag Berlin ePrix I
Formula E

McLaren entry a "huge rebound" for Formula E - Agag

McLaren to join Formula E in 2022-23 with purchase of Mercedes team
Formula E

McLaren to join Formula E in 2022-23 with purchase of Mercedes team

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

Why F1 is spending $240m on a Las Vegas construction plot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is spending $240m on a Las Vegas construction plot

Miami plans to keep early May F1 date slot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami plans to keep early May F1 date slot

Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs

Baku to tweak pitlane entry; eyes 2023 F1 sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Baku to tweak pitlane entry; eyes 2023 F1 sprint race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
12 h
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

US-owned but until recently Russian-backed, Haas seems to have reached a turning point in car performance after three gruesome seasons. And it needs to if it’s to attract fresh investment. Team boss Gunther Steiner tells Oleg Karpov how close Haas came to the abyss.

Formula 1
May 14, 2022
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

As Formula 1 teams have settled down in understanding the new generation of cars and the way they need to maximise their performance, fresh lessons have emerged. Jonathan Noble investigates how they have brought with them an all-new kind of grand prix racing

Formula 1
May 12, 2022
Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Prime

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Formula 1 lost one of its brightest stars when Gilles Villeneuve was killed during practice for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Forty years on, Motorsport.com picks out the greatest drives by a Ferrari legend

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

OPINION: Much was made of Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix – what turned out to be a very ‘marmite’ event for both those in attendance and everyone following on TV. But even as the on-track battle between Red Bull and Ferrari it produced continued the negative run of results for the red team, it contained a glimmer it must hope continues to shine

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Prime

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

OPINION: Despite all of the stylistic embellishments festooning Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome offered the drivers a unique challenge and punished driver errors; a stark contrast to the usual cast of modern-day circuits

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new

Russia’s involvement in Formula 1 has been big on promise but short on delivery – then reached the end of the road prematurely. MARK GALLAGHER investigates why

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.