Seidl: Sauber must become “desirable team” in F1

The team is operating under Alfa Romeo badging for one final season in 2023, and is set to revert to a Sauber chassis name for two years before Audi’s official arrival in the series.

Seidl says he wants Sauber to raise its level of competitiveness on track and at the same time become more attractive to drivers, staff members, sponsors and fans.

“Every area of the group is growing, and we want to continue that trajectory in the short, medium and long term,” he said in a Q&A issued by Sauber.

“The team has shown its capabilities through continuous growth and sporting success over the years, both on-track and off-track. Our vision in Hinwil for the future is clear - we want to keep moving forward and ultimately become a team which is able to fight for podiums and race wins.

“We want to become a desirable team, where people want to be – employees, drivers and partners. We want to become a team which fans want to follow. My focus, together with the team, is to work out, implement and execute a clear plan of how we get there.”

Regarding Audi’s involvement he said: “It’s very significant because it provides everyone at Sauber with stability and a clear direction of travel.

“As a group we know that we have a great future ahead of us, at the same time all our focus is on the here and now, on performing short term in the coming season with Alfa Romeo and on continuing our successful partnership with Ferrari for the next three years.”

As CEO, Seidl’s focus is on the bigger picture of building up the whole organisation for 2026, and as such he has handed day-to-day responsibilities to managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi, who has been named as team representative.

The latter will work with head of track engineering and operations Xevi Pujolar and sporting director Beat Zehnder.

Expanding on his own role Seidl said: “F1 is the Sauber Group’s core focus, so of course I will be involved and want to contribute with my experience. But I want my leadership team to run things on a daily basis.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"They are a strong group of people, whom I trust, and I will empower them and give them everything they need.

“I will attend a few races, but the foundations of success in F1 are laid at the factory, and that’s where my immediate focus will be.

“The structure we’ve put in place plays to the strengths of the individuals involved. And it allows me, as CEO, to focus on the strategic future of the Sauber Group and the team. The strong leadership team, trackside and at HQ, is designed for efficiency and to divide the tasks at hand among different individuals with clear responsibilities."

Seidl, who was with Sauber in the BMW era, says he is still finding his feet in Hinwil.

“I’m taking my time right now to get to know as many people as possible, to build relationships and to understand how the team works.

"In all of my conversations I want to understand where the strengths and weaknesses in the organisation are, and where the gaps to teams currently running in front of us are located.”