Senna producer granted rights to new eight-part Bernie Ecclestone docuseries

The eight-part series called Lucky! will be produced by Pandey’s company Jiva Maya after completing extensive filming with Ecclestone at his home in Switzerland through lockdown.

Ecclestone, 90, started out as a racing driver before becoming a team owner and ultimately going on to be F1’s ringmaster for over four decades, overseeing its evolution into the global series and commercial giant it is today.

Pandey wrote the BAFTA award-winning documentary on Ayrton Senna that was released in 2010, and more recently wrote and directed Heroes, a documentary film produced by Motorsport Network.

“This is the first time I've trusted anyone to tell my story and the story of Formula 1, and Manish is the only storyteller and director who I believe can bring these to the screen,” Ecclestone said.

“And he isn't just a great storyteller - he's also a great fan. He's been watching Formula 1 since he could walk and his knowledge of the world and its 'movers and shakers' is encyclopaedic and his passion unsurpassed."

The docuseries is set to include Ecclestone “revealing his life story and the story of the birth, growth and phenomenal success of Formula 1”, enjoying “unprecedented archive from Formula 1 Management”.

"Bernie has been able to reflect, not just on his days as one of the greatest sporting impresarios of all time, but also on his life,” said Pandey.

“In his 90 years, he has travelled the world and met everyone who is anyone, yet he remains incredibly personable and immensely funny. It is a joy to tell his extraordinary story, in full, for the first time."

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali added: "Formula 1 is a truly global sport with over 70 years of history created by Bernie that has a huge part of making the sport what it is.

”With half a billion global fans, and races in 23 countries, the interest and excitement around Formula 1 is huge and there will be eager anticipation for the series that will take the viewers on a journey into the life of one of sport's most interesting characters."

