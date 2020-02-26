Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
247 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Racing Point is best car I’ve ever had to start season

shares
comments
Perez: Racing Point is best car I’ve ever had to start season
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 8:19 PM

Sergio Perez says the new Racing Point is the best Formula 1 car he has had in his career, but he still does not know how strong his team will be at the start of the season.

With his Silverstone-based outfit having hit the ground running with its RP20, which has been inspired by the Mercedes design of last year, all the indications point to it being at the front of the midfield battle this season. But although it is unclear just where the team slots in, Perez has no doubts about how positive things look.

Asked by Motorsport.com if this was the best car he has had in F1, Perez said: “I think yes. I think this can be the most solid package I've had in my career to start the season.

“I hope in Melbourne that proves to be right, but at the moment the car is working well. I think there are good things, good signs, but we have got so much work to do before Melbourne. Hopefully we can be as prepared as possible.”

Read Also:

While Perez says that he still needs to get a better understanding of the car, he feels that Racing Point is in better shape heading into the season opener than it has been before.

“Definitely I think we have never been this prepared before,” he said. “So we always tend to come back in the second half of the season. I think this will be the first time that we were going to start the season strong.”

While some data from testing so far suggests Racing Point could have the potential to challenge Ferrari, Perez is unsure about if his outfit is that quick right now.

“I think the top teams are still very strong,” he said. “It's very difficult to figure out where everyone is.

“I think by the end of testing, we will have a bit of a bigger picture. But right now, the more you try to look into the times, the more you waste your time. So we have got to wait for the next two days, see where everyone is when they do a bit more long running. Then it is a bit easier to figure out.”

Next article
Kubica says Alfa still has "something in the pocket"

Previous article

Kubica says Alfa still has "something in the pocket"

Next article

Test 2, Day 1: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Test 2, Day 1: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
79 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
18:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
22:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
18:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
21:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
21:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

2
Vintage

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61

3
Sprint

Rocky Mountain Region Great Falls results 2009-09-05

4
IndyCar

Robert Wickens: “I’m impatient… but it’s hard to complain”

5
Formula 1

Quarantined McLaren F1 staff to make UK return this week

2h

Latest videos

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020 01:09
Formula 1

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Latest news

Quarantined McLaren F1 staff to make UK return this week
F1

Quarantined McLaren F1 staff to make UK return this week

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race
F1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

Grosjean: Haas' openness positive despite uncertainty
F1

Grosjean: Haas' openness positive despite uncertainty

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
eSpt

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

Why F1's showman is the big winner of its enforced hiatus
F1

Why F1's showman is the big winner of its enforced hiatus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.