Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

shares
comments
Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs
By:
Co-author: Luis Ramírez
Jul 20, 2020, 5:03 PM

Sergio Perez says it is “obvious” who would leave Racing Point if the team does sign Sebastian Vettel for the 2021 season.

Four-time world champion Vettel is in talks with Racing Point over joining the team for next season after Ferrari opted against renewing his contract beyond this year. Vettel confirmed that he is in “loose talks" with Racing Point, but said he has not signed any agreement with the team.

Racing Point currently has Perez and teammate Lance Stroll under long-term contracts. Perez is in the first year of a three-year deal, but the team has refused to rule out both drivers staying on for 2021. Stroll is the son of Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll, making it likely that he would remain with the team for 2021 when it will be rebranded as Aston Martin. 

Perez stressed last week that he had a valid contract for next season but has conceded he would be likely to leave should Stroll Sr. opt to sign Vettel to partner his son.

“I think [the choice] is obvious if someone has to go,” Perez said in an interview on Movistar+ F1. “I'm a dad, I wouldn't kick my son out, but there's not much I can say. There are many [rumours] around. From me, nothing – everything remains the same. I have a contract with the team.”

Read Also:

Perez revealed last week that he has already been approached by a rival F1 squad and teams in other championships about a drive for 2021 in light of the rumours. It has been reported that there is an exit clause in Perez’s contract that needs to be triggered by the team for him to leave for 2021 and make room for Vettel.

Perez said in the interview that his contract does have a break clause, relating to his sponsorship agreements. He has enjoyed significant backing from Mexican telecommunications giant Telmex.

“In all contracts, there are always clauses,” Perez said. “It is a bit related to sponsorship. That can open that clause. But we're working hard with all our sponsors so that this does not happen.

“I would not say that it depends on a single sponsor, it is more of an overall issue.”

Related video

Next article
Ocon: Renault’s F1 season “not over yet”, updates awaited

Previous article

Ocon: Renault’s F1 season “not over yet”, updates awaited

Next article

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging

Trending Today

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

SAFER Barriers, a quick history lesson
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

SAFER Barriers, a quick history lesson

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Russ Oasis prepares for Daytona debut
Grand-Am / Grand-Am

Russ Oasis prepares for Daytona debut

Case study: How hard is it to find a job in motorsport?
General / General

Case study: How hard is it to find a job in motorsport?

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging
Formula 1 / Formula 1
23m

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

Ocon: Renault’s F1 season “not over yet”, updates awaited
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Ocon: Renault’s F1 season “not over yet”, updates awaited

Wolff: Pitting Bottas only chance to pass Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Wolff: Pitting Bottas only chance to pass Verstappen

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lance Stroll Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Sergio Perez Shop Now
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

1h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

SAFER Barriers, a quick history lesson

4
NASCAR Cup

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

Latest videos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs
Formula 1

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

Ocon: Renault’s F1 season “not over yet”, updates awaited
Formula 1

Ocon: Renault’s F1 season “not over yet”, updates awaited

Wolff: Pitting Bottas only chance to pass Verstappen
Formula 1

Wolff: Pitting Bottas only chance to pass Verstappen

Brawn: Racing Point F1 protest "tricky problem" to resolve
Formula 1

Brawn: Racing Point F1 protest "tricky problem" to resolve

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.