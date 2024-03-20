All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1

Service of thanksgiving for Stirling Moss to be held at Westminster Abbey

A service of thanksgiving for the life of late Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss will be held at Westminster Abbey on 8 May.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Stirling Moss, Mercedes

Stirling Moss, Mercedes

Ercole Colombo

Moss, widely regarded as the greatest driver never to win the F1 championship, passed away in April 2020 at the age of 90.

But amid the lockdown restrictions that were imposed because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Moss’s family was unable to arrange any memorial ceremony at the time.

The opportunity to celebrate Moss’s life has now opened up with a congregation of more than 2,000 people expected to gather at Westminster Abbey for the occasion.

His son Stirling Elliot Moss said: “To be able to do this for my father – a man I admired in just about every way and one whom I still miss very much – is an unimaginable honour.

“I know that I am not alone in either of those sentiments, so it is fitting that this service will celebrate his life and allow so many of those who feel as I do, to be able to pay their respects and come together to remember the astonishing and inspirational man that he was.”

Speakers at the service will include three-time world champion Jackie Stewart, as well as former Autosport editor Simon Taylor.

Moss’s family has also arranged for there to be a display of some of his most famous cars – including the famous Mille Miglia-winning Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, which ran with the famous number ‘722’.

Stirling Moss in his famous 1955 Mille Miglia winning Mercedes Benz 300 SLR

Stirling Moss in his famous 1955 Mille Miglia winning Mercedes Benz 300 SLR

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images

In tribute to that, the family has made 722 tickets available for the wider motorsport community to attend the ceremony. More details can be found here: https://buytickets.at/aubreypeck/1187061

Further car displays with take place at the nearby Royal Automobile Club, including a Mercedes W196 F1 car.

Moss won 16 grands prix during his F1 career but somehow never managed to win the title. He finished runner-up four times between 1955 and 1961, and was third overall on a further three occasions.

His F1 career was cut short by an accident at Goodwood in 1962 that left him in a coma for a month. Although he managed to make a full recovery, he felt his driving skills never returned to the level that they were before the crash so decided against a comeback.

Read Also:

Watch: Explained: Mercedes Grabs Resta from Ferrari in F1 Staff Swoop

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
Next article Why Ferrari bucked the trend with its F1 2024 suspension choice

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Susie Wolff files criminal complaint against FIA

Susie Wolff files criminal complaint against FIA

Formula 1
Australian GP
Susie Wolff files criminal complaint against FIA
Ben Sulayem cleared of wrongdoing after FIA investigation

Ben Sulayem cleared of wrongdoing after FIA investigation

Formula 1
Ben Sulayem cleared of wrongdoing after FIA investigation
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
More from
Stirling Moss
Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked: Clark, Andretti, Senna and more

Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked: Clark, Andretti, Senna and more

Formula 1
Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked: Clark, Andretti, Senna and more
How Moss mastered Monaco to beat the Ferraris in ’61

How Moss mastered Monaco to beat the Ferraris in ’61

Formula 1
How Moss mastered Monaco to beat the Ferraris in ’61
The greatest drivers to never win Le Mans

The greatest drivers to never win Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
The greatest drivers to never win Le Mans

Latest news

Austin Cindric looking to hit the "reset button" at COTA

Austin Cindric looking to hit the "reset button" at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Austin Cindric looking to hit the "reset button" at COTA
Susie Wolff files criminal complaint against FIA

Susie Wolff files criminal complaint against FIA

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Susie Wolff files criminal complaint against FIA
Miles “excited to see what comes” from IndyCar’s exhibition at Thermal

Miles “excited to see what comes” from IndyCar’s exhibition at Thermal

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Miles “excited to see what comes” from IndyCar’s exhibition at Thermal
How Vowles is changing the culture at the Williams F1 team

How Vowles is changing the culture at the Williams F1 team

F1 Formula 1
How Vowles is changing the culture at the Williams F1 team

Prime

Discover prime content
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Steve Hindle
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA