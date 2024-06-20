All Series
Formula 1

Silverstone needs to curb "hugely expensive" F1 ticket prices - Hamilton

British Formula 1 world champion cites cost of living in suggestion of family-friendly pricing

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, celebrates with fans after the race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, celebrates with fans after the race

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton says that Silverstone needs to ensure its Formula 1 ticket pricing strategy does not get out of hand, citing rising living costs as British Grand Prix prices rise.
The Silverstone race is yet to sell out its full capacity ahead of July's event, having achieved a total attendance of 480,000 last year across the grand prix weekend.
Although the circuit's managing company puts this down to multiple areas: the post-COVID bounce losing its effect, changing habits among ticket buyers, and the dominance of Red Bull, the price of tickets has also been suggested as a factor by those seeking to attend the grand prix.
The remaining four-day grandstand tickets are all priced at about £600, with general admission in that span currently available for over £400.
Hamilton stated that ensuring ticket prices do not increase any further should be top of Silverstone's priorities, and should also work on making it a more affordable event overall.
"I mean, it's an incredible event. If you take it from a bird's eye view, the whole event is...all the space is used up. So many fans come and have a great weekend.  
"The only thing I would ever say is that we have to watch ticket prices. I think they're continuing to rise and the cost of living nowadays, I think it's too high. 
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I'm just thinking from the perspective of a fan that would come with a family. It's hugely expensive, so I think it's looking into ways where you can make better accessibility for people."
Silverstone chief Stuart Pringle had suggested earlier in the week that “it's certainly been a lot harder with Red Bull dominating" to sell tickets, having been used to Hamilton's success in the seasons prior.
Read Also:
Max Verstappen hit back at that suggestion, stating that any failure to sell tickets was on the shoulders of the promoter alone.
"I don't think it's my fault. I mean, the F1 season is very exciting. There are a lot of teams fighting for wins now," Verstappen countered.
"And if a promoter can't fill the seats and they blame it on someone, then I think they first have to look at themselves, what they're doing wrong. Because in other places it's quite easy to fill."

