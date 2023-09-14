Singapore GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Singapore Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Red Bull has a new rear wing design at the Singapore Grand Prix, as the team follows in the footsteps of its rivals. This style of semi-detached tip section was first introduced by Alpine and has found its way onto the AlphaTauri and McLaren already this season.
Haas VF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A look at the internal structure of the Haas VF-23’s noses, as the front wings and vanity panels have yet to be installed.
Williams FW45 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Williams has two front wing specifications available at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Logan Sargeant set to use the older specification.
Williams FW45 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Meanwhile, Alex Albon will utilize the newer front wing design, which features a wider moveable flap section and narrower static section nearer the nose.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A note is left on the bridge of the Alpine A523’s nose to remind the mechanics to install the metal kits to the flap section.
Mercedes W14 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
An overview of Mercedes nose and front wing assembly, which has an elongated mainplane in the outer section, resulting in three elements with a much shorter chord thereafter.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A look at the fairings under the main brake drum bodywork on the Red Bull RB19. These help to regulate the temperature exchange between the various brake components, such as the discs and calipers and the wheel rim and tyre.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A Red Bull mechanic handing off the RB19’s steering wheel, which presents us with a view of the rear-mounted paddles.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Ferrari’s higher downforce rear wing assembly has a deeper spoon-shaped mainplane arrangement and squared-off tip section.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
To match the higher downforce rear wing selection, Ferrari has added a Gurney flap to the trailing edge of the upper flap on the front wing.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
The internal disc and caliper fairing at the rear of the Ferrari SF-23 has been treated with a silver coating to help with heat transfer.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
It’s a similar story for the brake fairings at the front of the SF-23, although this time the coating is isolated to the caliper fairing and the split pipework that delivers the cool air from the inlet.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A close up of the nose and front wing on the Ferrari SF-23, with the tip set back on the leading edge of the second element and a spoon-shaped design utilized for the mainplane.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
An interesting view of the underside of the Ferrari SF-23’s rear crash structure, suspension fairings, brake caliper fairing and brake duct winglets.
Mercedes W14 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
The higher downforce rear wing being utilized by Mercedes features the metal bracket arrangement between the mainplane, endplate and tip section. This results in a different design approach to the rear cutout section too. You’ll also note that the DRS pod isn’t in place either and allows us to see the mechanism that’s usually out of sight.
Mercedes W14 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Without the bodywork and floor fitted, we’re able to see the internal metal support brackets used to hold the floor in place.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Alpine will once again use the higher downforce front wing variant introduced at the Hungarian Grand Prix and features a wave-like trailing edge on the upper flap.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A close up of the outer portion of the Ferrari’s front wing reveals the notches created by the meeting of the flap and endplate juncture.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
We’re also treated to a view of the inboard end of the SF-23’s wing without the moveable flaps in place.
