Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Thought leadership series
Topic

Thought leadership series

Main
Previous / F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP Next / Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine
Formula 1 News

Solving for the future of race operations today

Elite sport is all about finding marginal gains and Formula 1 is the ultimate expression of this.

James Allen
By:
Solving for the future of race operations today
Listen to this article

“Everyone wants to find that edge in any way in the sport. When you are dealing with hundredths of milliseconds, you look for any advantage you can to help you go faster,” says Ed Green, Head of Commercial Technology for McLaren F1 team.

Every area of race operations activity is scrutinised to try to find a competitive advantage, from front jacks that shave milliseconds off a pitstop, to new communication methods. Increasingly F1 teams are turning to technology partners to give them new tools. One area where a lot of effort is being focussed by McLaren is the future of race operations, in particular high-speed connectivity and the internet of things.

“In Singapore, from the data leaving the car to arriving in McLaren Mission Control [in Woking] was 181 milliseconds. In the Netherlands, a bit closer to home, it was 18 milliseconds,” says Green. “Although that doesn't sound like a lot in any other world, in Formula 1 that’s a huge difference and equates to a huge distance to track.

“Often, a lot of what we do is think about if we're 181 milliseconds behind, how can we adjust our timing systems back at Mission Control so we are playing at the same speed as we would be at the track. Often we adjust latencies. The highest we see could be close to 400 milliseconds in Australia, but a lot of time is spent thinking about how we can get that lower and where we can break it down. In the garage the transfer time is less than 8 milliseconds.”

The reason this matters is because F1 teams carry out more critical operations remotely during race weekends from their team factories than ever before. The trend started a decade ago with the advent of high-speed connectivity using fibre optic. F1 rules restricting the number of team personnel permitted to travel and the desire to reduce CO2 emissions from flying people and freight increased the importance of finding high-speed connectivity solutions to allow more staff back in the factory to contribute to the race effort; car engineering during the practice and qualifying sessions and then race strategy decision-making during the grand prix on Sunday.

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, on the pit wall

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, on the pit wall

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren has around 40 people operating in the Mission Control back at Woking and one of the marginal gains benefiting their operations is noise cancelling, which means that the working environments for staff at the race track and in Mission Control are the same. “We use AI technology in Webex to filter out background noise,” says Chintan Patel, Chief Technology Officer for Cisco UK and Ireland. “For McLaren it became very clear that noise cancellation technology could filter out all of that background distraction, meaning the team members could hear each other irrespective of where they work. Creating that kind of consistent experience, that was a real game changer. Now, an everyday normal user will see those options and that’s been driven by the development being done with McLaren. We know that 98% of meetings going forward will have one person at least who will be remote in some way.

“The capability is within the platform and all of this really allowed McLaren to perform mission critical work, irrespective of where the team worked, and make sure they kept improving the team’s performance at every Formula One race, and everyone didn’t need to physically be there because the quality was so good it didn’t always need to be in person. It did save time, it saved money, you didn’t have to get on planes, you just log on a minute before you need to and you’re off.”

Another area where race operations will improve significantly in the coming years is Wi-Fi connectivity at the race track. Whilst engineers tend to be wired in for telemetry, people roaming around the garage are operating on Wi-Fi. The same is true in Paddock Club and team hospitality. Thanks to their partnership, McLaren is exploring an upgrade Cisco’s newest generation of wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, which offers double the speeds of the system they currently operate, and would allow staff to move around more in the garage and at the circuit, doing higher throughput tasks, collaborating in different ways, without having to be wired in. It would mean more reliable, more secure, faster connectivity, especially in remote locations.

“It’s about anything that can be connected, being connected; the Internet of Things,” says Patel. “More and more things are being connected from a trackside perspective, so they can be tracked where they are, these are high value products, high value tools. There is a huge amount of telemetry coming off all of these components, whether they're in the car, in the pit or even the people themselves. Sensors are being put on all sorts of things.”

 

Photo by: McLaren

Looking further down the road the possibility opens up of using Webex Hologram, a holographic photo realistic technology. It’s easy to see how this could be appealing from a fan engagement point of view, for fans to be able to engage with a hologram of Lando Norris. But there are many possibilities to improve race operations too. It could allow the McLaren team at the racetrack to interact with remote engineers, production staff, agree with new changes.

“We did a demo and the person appeared as if he was sat on the opposite side of the table to me,” says Green. “It was surreal. He reached out to fist bump and it felt weird that he wasn't there!

“It didn't feel like a gimmick, it felt like a step forward. I could well imagine that on a race weekend, when we're rapidly prototyping parts for the car, or even to see the aero flow-vis over the car as it comes back in, those sort of things could be really interesting.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP
Previous article

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP
Next article

Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine

Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine
James Allen More from
James Allen
David Coulthard: Why women racers are more than equal Motorsport.com announcements
General

David Coulthard: Why women racers are more than equal

Why F1’s top bosses are thinking about a "bigger future"
Formula 1

Why F1’s top bosses are thinking about a "bigger future"

The key aspect of motorsport that could end up killing it Prime
General

The key aspect of motorsport that could end up killing it

Latest news

Is Audi's long-term future in customer racing now secure?
DTM DTM

Is Audi's long-term future in customer racing now secure?

Audi’s potential exit from customer racing appears to have been averted and several signs now point towards the German marque continuing its presence in GT cars for the foreseeable future.

Mercedes to change F1 car architecture for 2023, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to change F1 car architecture for 2023, says Wolff

Toto Wolff says the “DNA” of Mercedes’ Formula 1 car is going to change in 2023 as it looks to resolve the issues in its W13 chassis.

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls

It may seem hard to believe, but when the McLaren Formula 1 Team brings Lando Norris or Daniel Ricciardo in for a fresh set of tyres during a race, the call has not just been made at the track – it has been supported by a team of 40 engineers sat in ‘Mission Control’ at McLaren’s UK base, thousands of miles away.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
23 h
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
23 h
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.