Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp Next / Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles
Formula 1 News

South Africa in contention for 2023 F1 calendar slot

Formula 1 could revive the South African Grand Prix as early as next year amid ongoing talks between series bosses and the event organisers at Kyalami.

Luke Smith
By:
South Africa in contention for 2023 F1 calendar slot
Listen to this article

South Africa last hosted a grand prix at Kyalami back in 1993, which also staged the race between 1967 and 1985 before returning in 1992 following the end of apartheid.

As part of F1's push to race on all continents and fully embrace its world championship status, talks have been ongoing about a potential return to South Africa for some time.

Following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend, F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali has travelled to South Africa where he is set to meet with Kyalami officials and other stakeholders for further talks about reviving the race.

Although 2024 had been mooted as a possible timeframe for the race to return, it is now understood that F1 could return to South Africa as early as next year, pending a successful outcome to talks in the coming weeks.

The return of Kyalami would add to an already-congested calendar for 2023 that is poised to hit the 24-race limit enforced by the Concorde Agreement.

The Qatar Grand Prix has already been confirmed as returning to the calendar as part of a new 10-year deal, following its inaugural event last year, while the first Las Vegas Grand Prix has also been announced for November 2023.

China is another race that has a contract to return to the schedule next year, although its status remains unclear due to the country's ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Damon Hill, Williams FW15C, leads Alessandro Zanardi, Lotus 107B, Rubens Barrichello, Jordan 193, and Ivan Capelli, Jordan 193

Damon Hill, Williams FW15C, leads Alessandro Zanardi, Lotus 107B, Rubens Barrichello, Jordan 193, and Ivan Capelli, Jordan 193

Photo by: Motorsport Images

From the existing 22-race calendar, the French Grand Prix looks set to drop off the schedule for next year, while doubts remain over the future of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been one of the most vocal figures calling for a return to South Africa, saying it was a place "dear to my heart" and that he thought it would highlight the "great following out there".

Speaking at the Business of F1 Forum arranged by Motorsport Network and the Financial Times in Monaco, F1's global director of race promotion, Chloe Targett-Adams, said that a foothold in Africa was "something we've been working on for many years now".

"COVID showed us that we can race quickly, but really to get where we want to be strategically, to build the sport and build the fanbase, it is a couple of years process," Targett-Adams said.

"The US is still very much in our sights. Africa and Asia I think is where we need to be. If you look at China with the way that COVID has happened, we've been out of that market for maybe three years. Next year is still a question mark.

Read Also:

"Africa and Asia is the focus I think in the short- to mid-term, and how we race in Europe is also a big question, making sure we keep that heartland of the sport.

"It's a wonderful position to be in, because everyone wants a race. That just gives us the best opportunity to create the most strategically-focused, growth-driven calendar that we've been able to do for many years."

shares
comments

Related video

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Previous article

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Next article

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles

Gasly: F1 needs to stop drivers "ending up with a cane at 30" Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Gasly: F1 needs to stop drivers "ending up with a cane at 30"

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles

South Africa in contention for 2023 F1 calendar slot
Formula 1 Formula 1

South Africa in contention for 2023 F1 calendar slot

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Formula 1 Formula 1

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

Ferrari prefers fast unreliable F1 car rather than other way around
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari prefers fast unreliable F1 car rather than other way around

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
15 h
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
16 h
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.