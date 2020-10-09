Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Legendary Belgian track Spa-Francorchamps has unveiled an 80 million euro renovation project ahead of the return of bike racing in 2022, including new grandstands and gravel traps.

Last year, Spa announced bike racing would return to the Belgian circuit in 2022, the arrival of the EWC Spa 24 Hours endurance race intended to pave the way for a potential MotoGP deal.

In order to obtain the necessary FIM Grade C licence, the circuit has developed redesigned run-off areas, with gravel traps to be installed at five key corners: La Source, Raidillon, Blanchimont, Les Combes and Stavelot.

At several corners, including Raidillon where Formula 2 racer Anthoine Hubert suffered a fatal accident in 2019, the run-off areas will also be expanded.

Read Also:

The new run-off areas form part on a 10-year 80 million euro renovation project which will also tackle the historic circuit’s ageing spectator facilities.

New grandstands and VIP boxes including a brand-new grandstand alongside the Raidillon are set to add 13,000 seats, doubling the circuit’s permanent seating capacity.

“With these investments in the next 10 years we are showing that dreams can become reality,” Spa-Francorchamps CEO Nathalie Maillet said. “With the arrival of this prestigious endurance event we are achieving the first goal of our 'Project Moto'."

"This announcement is even more important in this difficult period of closed doors events during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement by the circuit added.

"Racing is in the DNA of Spa-Francorchamps, but it's not the same without the fans. But this project also includes improvements for the spectators."

The 80 million euro project is financed by 21 million euro of the circuit’s own funds, a 29.5 million bank loan and a 29.5 million investment by Sogepa, the Walloon government’s investment company which also helps fund the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The return of gravel traps to some of the popular circuit’s key corners is also set to affect F1 and other key car races at the track including the Spa 24 Hours, as Spa’s asphalt run-offs have often made track limits an unpopular topic of discussion.

The circuit has stressed the actual 7.004 km layout will remain unchanged.

