Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
195 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Spa gets green light for closed doors Belgian Grand Prix

Tickets
shares
comments
Spa gets green light for closed doors Belgian Grand Prix
By:
May 15, 2020, 11:05 AM

The Belgian government has approved Formula 1’s plans to host its August 30 race at Spa-Francorchamps, which paves the way for a deal between Spa and Liberty Media.

In April Belgium banned all mass events in the country until August 31, which meant Spa’s F1 grand prix would either have to be postponed or held behind closed doors.

On Friday the government officially approved plans to hold the Belgian Grand Prix without fans on its original August 30 date. That allows the Spa Grand Prix organisation to finalise a deal with F1.

“We finally got the green light from the government to organise the race,” the race’s commercial director Stijn De Boever told Motorsport.com. "We already had a basic agreement in place with F1, but we also needed the go-ahead from the government to be able to proceed."

Spa Grand Prix expects a deal to organise the race to be finalised in the coming days. The organisation will help facilitate strict countermeasures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, but will not have to pay F1 a hosting fee.

“The idea is to form a partnership in which we work together with F1, but the region will not have to pay anything for the race,” De Boever explained. “There’s 50 years of F1 history at Spa-Francorchamps, so hosting the race is important for Belgium and the region.

"We have worked very hard with [Belgian MSA] RACB and the FIA to see what the absolute minimum [of personnel] could be, which would be around 1000. Every team will be like a family that won’t mix with other teams. 

“We have put all the procedures on paper to see how we can manage everything, from organising the catering to providing masks."

Formula 1 is planning to start its 2020 season with two weekends on Austria’s Red Bull Ring on July 5 and 12, according to the latest version of the proposed 2020 calendar.

The season opener will be an important test case for other promoters on the revised schedule.

"We are working very closely with other promoters”, De Boever said. "Austria will be first up, so we will copy what worked for them. We should get a report after every race to see what worked well and what didn’t, and what our organisation should look out for. 

“We will try our hardest to respect social distancing and be as clean as possible. That is very important to us.”

Spa Grand Prix has also announced that all ticket holders will be able to use their 2020 tickets for the 2021 edition without additional cost, or request a refund.

Related video

Next article
Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar

Previous article

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP Tickets
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR releases more of its revised schedule

2
IndyCar

Ferrari confirms IndyCar evaluation project

3
Formula 1

Vettel's victory-finger 'annoying' - Verstappen

4
Formula 1

The biggest loser in Vettel's Ferrari divorce

5
Formula 1

McLaren could mortgage historic F1 cars to raise funds

Latest videos

Carlos Sainz signs for Ferrari 05:37
Formula 1
3h

Carlos Sainz signs for Ferrari

Grand Prix Greats – The first-ever World Championship Grand Prix 04:39
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – The first-ever World Championship Grand Prix

What next for Vettel? Live Autosport Podcast 42:43
Formula 1

What next for Vettel? Live Autosport Podcast

Who Will Replace Vettel at Ferrari? 06:43
Formula 1

Who Will Replace Vettel at Ferrari?

Grand Prix Greats – The six-wheeled Tyrrell 04:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – The six-wheeled Tyrrell

Latest news

Spa gets green light for closed doors Belgian Grand Prix
F1

Spa gets green light for closed doors Belgian Grand Prix

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar
F1

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar

Russell "a little jealous" as "mates" land top F1 seats
F1

Russell "a little jealous" as "mates" land top F1 seats

McLaren could mortgage historic F1 cars to raise funds
F1

McLaren could mortgage historic F1 cars to raise funds

Ferrari confirms IndyCar evaluation project
Indy

Ferrari confirms IndyCar evaluation project

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.