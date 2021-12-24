Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival
Formula 1 News

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos

By:

The extent of the changes being made to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit has been revealed in new images released of ongoing work at the Belgian Formula 1 venue.

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos

As part of an upgrade that is aimed at improving safety, and homologating the circuit for motorbikes, a major revamp is underway.

The construction work, which began on November 15, is set to cost the venue around 80 million euro, but should help secure its long term future for top categories including F1.

From next year, Spa wants to hold a series of major events, including the Belgian Grand Prix, the Spa 24 Hours, a round of the WEC and a 24-hour motorbike race as part of the FIM Endurance World Championship on June 22.

For that latter event, the track needed to be upgraded to earn an FIM licence, and that has meant an overhaul of a number of run-off areas.

Some asphalt run-offs have been enlarged, while others are being replaced with gravel traps.

Off the back of the safety work, Spa is also building a number of new grandstands, and this has also meant the destruction of the famous chalet that overlooked the track and paddock at Eau Rouge.

Here are some of the latest images from Spa.

La Source

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

The section between La Source (the first hairpin) and Eau Rouge is hardly recognizable at the moment. On the outside of the hairpin, part of the asphalt run off has been replaced by a gravel trap.

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

Opposite the old pits, the so-called 24-hour grandstand and the outdoor seating areas have been demolished, which will change the look of the run down to Eau Rouge.

New grandstands as well as VIP areas will be constructed here.

Bruxelles corner

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

At the top of the circuit, the outside of Bruxelles is also being reworked. Here, just like at La Source, part of the asphalt run-off area will make way for a gravel trap.

Blanchimont

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

On the outside of the super fast left-hand kink, the crash barrier is being moved back to increase the run-off area.

Here too the asphalt strip will largely be replaced by a gravel trap, while a service road will be built behind the tyre wall.

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

shares
comments

Related video

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival
Previous article

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull wouldn't swap F1 drivers' title for constructors' cash
Formula 1

Red Bull wouldn't swap F1 drivers' title for constructors' cash

F1 personnel set for mandatory vaccination requirement in 2022
Formula 1

F1 personnel set for mandatory vaccination requirement in 2022

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Prime
Formula 1

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

Latest news

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival

The stats that prove Ferrari is on the road to recovery
Formula 1 Formula 1

The stats that prove Ferrari is on the road to recovery

The five best race drives of F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The five best race drives of F1 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival Prime

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival

With a long career encompassing engineering and management roles with the likes of BMW, Porsche, Sauber, Ford and Volkswagen, Jost Capito knows better than most what it takes to build a successful organisation in the automotive and motorsport worlds. Now, as MARK GALLAGHER discovers, Capito is applying his vast experience to a major rebuild of the Williams Formula 1 team…

Formula 1
1 h
The five best race drives of F1 2021 Prime

The five best race drives of F1 2021

The dramatic 2021 Formula 1 season was all about two drivers duelling for the most fiercely-contested championship in many years, but they weren't the only ones to produce standout performances in the 22-race campaign. We pick out five of the best grand prix race drives this season

Formula 1
2 h
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Prime

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other.

Formula 1
22 h
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Prime

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Prime

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams Prime

The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. Maurice Hamilton knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s 1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2021
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.