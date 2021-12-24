Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos

As part of an upgrade that is aimed at improving safety, and homologating the circuit for motorbikes, a major revamp is underway.

The construction work, which began on November 15, is set to cost the venue around 80 million euro, but should help secure its long term future for top categories including F1.

From next year, Spa wants to hold a series of major events, including the Belgian Grand Prix, the Spa 24 Hours, a round of the WEC and a 24-hour motorbike race as part of the FIM Endurance World Championship on June 22.

For that latter event, the track needed to be upgraded to earn an FIM licence, and that has meant an overhaul of a number of run-off areas.

Some asphalt run-offs have been enlarged, while others are being replaced with gravel traps.

Off the back of the safety work, Spa is also building a number of new grandstands, and this has also meant the destruction of the famous chalet that overlooked the track and paddock at Eau Rouge.

Here are some of the latest images from Spa.

La Source

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

The section between La Source (the first hairpin) and Eau Rouge is hardly recognizable at the moment. On the outside of the hairpin, part of the asphalt run off has been replaced by a gravel trap.

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

Opposite the old pits, the so-called 24-hour grandstand and the outdoor seating areas have been demolished, which will change the look of the run down to Eau Rouge.

New grandstands as well as VIP areas will be constructed here.

Bruxelles corner

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

At the top of the circuit, the outside of Bruxelles is also being reworked. Here, just like at La Source, part of the asphalt run-off area will make way for a gravel trap.

Blanchimont

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

On the outside of the super fast left-hand kink, the crash barrier is being moved back to increase the run-off area.

Here too the asphalt strip will largely be replaced by a gravel trap, while a service road will be built behind the tyre wall.

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps