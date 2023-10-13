Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather Next / Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP
Formula 1 News

Spa to remain on F1 calendar in 2025 after one-year extension

Formula 1 has announced that the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps will remain on the calendar in 2025 following the signing of one-year extension with the promoters.

Adam Cooper
By:

The race has long been considered as potentially vulnerable as more and more lucrative flyaway events have been added to the schedule, and with the Dutch GP – first held in 2021 – inevitably seen as potentially impacting crowd figures.

In addition, the disaster of the 2021 event, when the race as red flagged after a few laps behind the safety car, also called the venue into question.

However, the interest created by Max Verstappen has continued to boost attendance at Spa, despite the huge success of the neighbouring event in his home country.

Helped by extra grandstand capacity, the weekend attendance for the 2023 race was 380,000, up by 20,000 on the previous edition.

This year’s race was moved from the traditional August date to July, and the 2024 event will also be held in July.

In making the announcement F1 noted that the circuit had undergone major upgrades, while adding that the venue had also stepped up its game in terms of the entertainment offered.

The organisation noted that Spa has “undergone significant development of its infrastructure in recent years, which includes a 10,000-capacity increase at the circuit through the addition of two new grandstands, as well as offering a wider variety of entertainment for fans across the weekend including the addition of live music concerts.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali made it clear that Spa remains an important event on the calendar, while hinting also that safety remains a priority.

“Spa is synonymous with F1 having been one of the circuits in our first ever season and is much-loved by fans and drivers alike,” he said. “So I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025.

“The promoter has taken big strides in the last few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all the stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing.

“I would like to thank the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their continued support.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather

Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration

Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration

Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather

Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jonathan Noble

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe