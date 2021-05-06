Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / The day Ayrton Senna failed to qualify for a grand prix Next / Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Analysis

Spanish GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Barcelona

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Spanish GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Barcelona

Click on the arrows in the images to scroll through them…

Red Bull Racing RB16B front drum brake detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B front drum brake detail
1/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The front brake duct of the Red Bull RB16B with a surface coating used on the crossover section in order to limit the transfer of heat created under braking and that would otherwise increase the bulk temperature of the tyre. The divider arrangement inside the inlet is also different for this race, again, having been adjusted for the Portuguese GP too.

Ferrari SF21 front detail

Ferrari SF21 front detail
2/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has set up its car with an asymmetric front brake duct layout, as it looks to treat the front tyres differently in terms of temperatures that are transferred from the brakes into the tyre.

Ferrari SF21 rear detail

Ferrari SF21 rear detail
3/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the diffuser and rear brake duct fins on the Ferrari SF21 as the team waits for the car to be scrutineered.

Williams FW43B rear wing detail

Williams FW43B rear wing detail
4/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Top-down overview of the Williams FW43B rear end, note addition of a monkey-seat winglet between the rear wing pillars and the twisted nature of the upper T-Wing element. Also look at the heavy contouring of the endplate which has allowed it to increase the role of the upwash strikes and, more importantly, place one in the upper front corner too.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear wing detail

Aston Martin AMR21 rear wing detail
5/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin with a similar design on the endplate allows that upwash strike to be deployed in the upper front corner.

McLaren MCL35M rear wing detail

McLaren MCL35M rear wing detail
6/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren doesn’t have the upwash strike in the upper front corner but note how the endplate leans away from the vertical. McLaren also has a twin T-Wing arrangement for the Spanish GP.

Aston Martin AMR21 floor detail

Aston Martin AMR21 floor detail
7/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The updated floor that Aston Martin ran on Lance Stroll’s car in Portugal and will also be on Sebastian Vettel’s car in Spain. It features an extra wavy section on the floor's edge and a scroll extension.

Alpine A521 rear detail

Alpine A521 rear detail
8/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Alpine A521 diffuser, which has been altered recently and features a shorter fence in the outboard section.

McLaren MCL35M rear detail

McLaren MCL35M rear detail
9/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren rear end, note the large cooling outlet and the tight-knit rear brake duct winglets in the lower half. It is still the only team to have inner strakes join up to the transition in the centre too.

Cognizant, Crypto.com, BWT and JCB branding on an Aston Martin AMR21

Cognizant, Crypto.com, BWT and JCB branding on an Aston Martin AMR21
10/17

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A look down the flank of the Aston Martin AMR21 shows how much cooling the team has open on the sidepod panel.

Ferrari SF21 floor detail

Ferrari SF21 floor detail
11/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the floor area ahead of the rear tyre on the Ferrari SF21, with the four-fin arrangement on the floor’s edge and a longer strake inboard of that.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
12/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Overview of Red Bull’s rear wing on Sergio Perez’s car, note the lack of T-Wing whereas most of the teams will have one for Barcelona.

Mercedes W12 rear wing detail

Mercedes W12 rear wing detail
13/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The higher downforce rear wing on the Mercedes W12, along with the W-shaped T-Wing.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
14/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A good overview of the Red Bull RB16B’s front end.

Mercedes W12 front detail

Mercedes W12 front detail
15/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W12 taken down to the pitlane for scrutineering without the nose and front wing attached gives us a great view of the front brake duct fence and the fins mounted on it.

Alpine seat detail

Alpine seat detail
16/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A seat from the Alpine A521, these are inserts that are custom-made for each driver in order that it fit to their body and providing the necessary points of contact in order that the seat can be extricated along with the driver if they’re in an accident and the safety crew wants to keep their body as still as possible.

Front suspension detail of the Mercedes W12

Front suspension detail of the Mercedes W12
17/17

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Top-down overview of the Mercedes W12’s front suspension.

 

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

The day Ayrton Senna failed to qualify for a grand prix

Previous article

The day Ayrton Senna failed to qualify for a grand prix

Next article

Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media

Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event Thursday
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Barcelona

44min
3
Formula 1

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes

4h
4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

5
Super GT

Toyota engine "in another dimension", says Yamamoto

Latest news
Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion
Formula 1

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion

18m
Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff

33m
Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media
Formula 1

Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media

36m
Spanish GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Barcelona
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Barcelona

44m
The day Ayrton Senna failed to qualify for a grand prix
Formula 1

The day Ayrton Senna failed to qualify for a grand prix

1h
Latest videos
F1: Red Bull poaches Mercedes engine personnel 00:31
Formula 1
7h

F1: Red Bull poaches Mercedes engine personnel

F1: Verstappen's Portimao errors not concerning Red Bull 00:32
Formula 1
10h

F1: Verstappen's Portimao errors not concerning Red Bull

Portugal GP review, the new Redbull Powertrain Area, Ferrari’s Barcelona set-up 17:45
Formula 1
May 5, 2021

Portugal GP review, the new Redbull Powertrain Area, Ferrari’s Barcelona set-up

How Red Bull's Upgraded Tech Brings The Fight To Mercedes In Formula 1 04:52
Formula 1
May 5, 2021

How Red Bull's Upgraded Tech Brings The Fight To Mercedes In Formula 1

Sensor Issues, Fastest Lap Fights & More | Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 10:50
Formula 1
May 5, 2021

Sensor Issues, Fastest Lap Fights & More | Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

More from
Giorgio Piola
How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies
Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020 Prime
Formula 1

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
9h
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021

Trending Today

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Verstappen: Understandable Mercedes staff want Red Bull challenge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Understandable Mercedes staff want Red Bull challenge

Spanish GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Barcelona

Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

Top Fuel rear-end ratio rule -- opinion
NHRA NHRA

Top Fuel rear-end ratio rule -- opinion

Latest news

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion

Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff

Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media

Spanish GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Barcelona

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.