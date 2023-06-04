Spanish GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year
Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car
Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car
Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness
Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Latest news
Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"
Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell" Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"
Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted
Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted
McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances
McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances
LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter
LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.