2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap on the opening day of Spanish Grand Prix practice at Barcelona on Friday, ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.
The Mercedes duo were almost a second clear of their rivals in the opening 90-minute session, with Bottas lapping in 1m16.785s, 0.039s quicker than points leader Hamilton. 70th Anniversary Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen was third fastest for Red Bull, 0.939s slower than Bottas.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were next up in FP1, with the latter seemingly much happier with his new SF1000 chassis after his recent struggles. Romain Grosjean was a surprise sixth fastest for Haas, ahead of the returning Sergio Perez (Racing Point) – who is now Covid-negative.
In the second session, held in warmer weather conditions, Hamilton set the pace with a time of 1m16.883s, a tenth away from what Bottas achieved earlier but 0.287s faster than the Finn in this period.
Verstappen was again third fastest, 0.821s off the pace, with Daniel Riccardo fourth quickest for Renault and also within a second of the Mercs. Grosjean was again rapid, fifth fastest ahead of Leclerc in FP2.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|33
|1'16.785
|218.245
|2
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|29
|1'16.824
|0.039
|0.039
|218.134
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|26
|1'17.724
|0.939
|0.900
|215.609
|4
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|1'17.970
|1.185
|0.246
|214.928
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|1'17.981
|1.196
|0.011
|214.898
|6
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|1'18.291
|1.506
|0.310
|214.047
|7
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|31
|1'18.471
|1.686
|0.180
|213.556
|8
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|27
|1'18.606
|1.821
|0.135
|213.189
|9
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|28
|1'18.620
|1.835
|0.014
|213.151
|10
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|31
|1'18.643
|1.858
|0.023
|213.089
|11
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|33
|1'18.733
|1.948
|0.090
|212.845
|12
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|31
|1'18.736
|1.951
|0.003
|212.837
|13
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|32
|1'18.744
|1.959
|0.008
|212.816
|14
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|26
|1'18.888
|2.103
|0.144
|212.427
|15
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|24
|1'18.917
|2.132
|0.029
|212.349
|16
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|24
|1'18.981
|2.196
|0.064
|212.177
|17
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|21
|1'19.145
|2.360
|0.164
|211.737
|18
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|31
|1'19.230
|2.445
|0.085
|211.510
|19
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|1'20.334
|3.549
|1.104
|208.604
|20
| Roy Nissany
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|1'20.664
|3.879
|0.330
|207.750
F1 Spanish Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|37
|1'16.883
|217.967
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|38
|1'17.170
|0.287
|0.287
|217.156
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|33
|1'17.704
|0.821
|0.534
|215.664
|4
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|34
|1'17.868
|0.985
|0.164
|215.210
|5
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|1'18.133
|1.250
|0.265
|214.480
|6
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|35
|1'18.147
|1.264
|0.014
|214.442
|7
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|33
|1'18.214
|1.331
|0.067
|214.258
|8
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|39
|1'18.293
|1.410
|0.079
|214.042
|9
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|40
|1'18.303
|1.420
|0.010
|214.014
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|40
|1'18.312
|1.429
|0.009
|213.990
|11
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|39
|1'18.357
|1.474
|0.045
|213.867
|12
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|36
|1'18.404
|1.521
|0.047
|213.739
|13
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|35
|1'18.491
|1.608
|0.087
|213.502
|14
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|38
|1'18.506
|1.623
|0.015
|213.461
|15
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|39
|1'18.642
|1.759
|0.136
|213.092
|16
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|36
|1'18.761
|1.878
|0.119
|212.770
|17
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|42
|1'18.900
|2.017
|0.139
|212.395
|18
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|40
|1'18.964
|2.081
|0.064
|212.223
|19
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|32
|1'19.155
|2.272
|0.191
|211.711
|20
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|38
|1'19.391
|2.508
|0.236
|211.081
