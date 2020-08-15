Formula 1
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Results

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:
Aug 15, 2020

Lewis Hamilton will start the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position, the sixth round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Barcelona.

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark on the first run at 1m15.584s, 0.059s faster than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Finn couldn’t improve on his second run, although he got close to his previous time, ensuring Hamilton's 92nd pole.

Read Also:

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third, 0.708s down on pole, ahead of the Racing Points of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

Alex Albon starts sixth in the second Red Bull, ahead of Carlos Sainz and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) rounded out the top 10.

In Qualifying 2, Hamilton was quickest with a lap of 1m16.013s, a tenth up on Bottas and half a second clear of Verstappen.

Knocked out at this point were Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) – by just 0.002s by Norris – along with AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat, Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), an impressive Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Renault’s Esteban Ocon.

In Qualifying 1, Hamilton topped the session with a lap of 1m16.872s, a quarter of a second ahead of Perez and Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, the Williamses of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi and the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi, who suffered a big moment at the exit of the chicane on his first run.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'15.584 221.713
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'15.643 0.059 221.540
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'16.292 0.708 219.656
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 1'16.482 0.898 219.110
5 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 1'16.589 1.005 218.804
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 1'17.029 1.445 217.554
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 1'17.044 1.460 217.512
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 1'17.084 1.500 217.399
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'17.087 1.503 217.390
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'17.136 1.552 217.252
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 1'17.168 1.584 217.162
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 1'17.192 1.608 217.095
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 1'17.198 1.614 217.078
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'17.386 1.802 216.550
15 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 1'17.567 1.983 216.045
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'17.908 2.324 215.099
17 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 1'18.089 2.505 214.601
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'18.099 2.515 214.573
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'18.532 2.948 213.390
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'18.697 3.113 212.943
View full results

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'15.584 221.713
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'15.643 0.059 0.059 221.540
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 6 1'16.292 0.708 0.649 219.656
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'16.482 0.898 0.190 219.110
5 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'16.589 1.005 0.107 218.804
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'17.029 1.445 0.440 217.554
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 1'17.044 1.460 0.015 217.512
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'17.084 1.500 0.040 217.399
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'17.087 1.503 0.003 217.390
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'17.136 1.552 0.049 217.252
View full results

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 3 1'16.013 220.462
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 3 1'16.152 0.139 0.139 220.059
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 3 1'16.518 0.505 0.366 219.007
4 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'16.666 0.653 0.148 218.584
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'16.800 0.787 0.134 218.203
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 1'16.876 0.863 0.076 217.987
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'16.936 0.923 0.060 217.817
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'16.953 0.940 0.017 217.769
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'17.163 1.150 0.210 217.176
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'17.166 1.153 0.003 217.168
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'17.168 1.155 0.002 217.162
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'17.192 1.179 0.024 217.095
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 1'17.198 1.185 0.006 217.078
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'17.386 1.373 0.188 216.550
15 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 6 1'17.567 1.554 0.181 216.045
View full results

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'16.872 217.998
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 3 1'17.117 0.245 0.245 217.306
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 6 1'17.213 0.341 0.096 217.035
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'17.243 0.371 0.030 216.951
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'17.256 0.384 0.013 216.915
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 3 1'17.316 0.444 0.060 216.746
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'17.356 0.484 0.040 216.634
8 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'17.419 0.547 0.063 216.458
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 5 1'17.438 0.566 0.019 216.405
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'17.573 0.701 0.135 216.028
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'17.577 0.705 0.004 216.017
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 1'17.667 0.795 0.090 215.767
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'17.676 0.804 0.009 215.742
14 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 6 1'17.765 0.893 0.089 215.495
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'17.797 0.925 0.032 215.406
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 6 1'17.908 1.036 0.111 215.099
17 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 6 1'18.089 1.217 0.181 214.601
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 9 1'18.099 1.227 0.010 214.573
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 9 1'18.532 1.660 0.433 213.390
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'18.697 1.825 0.165 212.943
View full results

