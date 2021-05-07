Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes has so far enjoyed an upper hand over Red Bull in qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas scoring two poles between them compared to just one for Max Verstappen - although it must be noted that the Dutchman's first flyer that was deleted for track limits would have been good enough for pole at Portimao.

Mercedes has also been unbeaten in qualifying at Barcelona since the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014, making the German marque the favourite for the top spot once again.

What time does qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at Barcelona at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, May 8, 2021

: Saturday, May 8, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Barcelona throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

