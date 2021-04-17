Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton Next / Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors

By:
Translated by:
Filip Cleeren

Next month's Spanish Grand Prix Formula 1 will take place behind closed doors due to extended COVID-19 restrictions by the Catalan authorities.

Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors

Organisers of the May 9 race had been planning to allow a limited number of fans at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with ticket sales still underway this week.

But the Catalan health authorities have now barred the event from accepting spectators due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

Catalonia extended its latest countermeasure package, which includes closing its borders, until at least April 26.

Because there is no guarantee any of those restrictions would be lifted by the May 7-9 weekend, and it is therefore not clear if people would be able to enter and leave the region, hosting spectators at the Spanish Grand Prix is now out of the question.

"PROCICAT (the Catalan Civil Protection Office) has notified Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, that the Grand Prix cannot be staged under the conditions defined in the Spectator Access Protocol," the circuit said in a statement.

"Under these conditions, it is impossible to establish with absolute certainty whether or not the epidemic and welfare situation on 7, 8 and 9 May will allow for a further relaxation of the measures that do also restrict mobility at county level, which consequently would hinder fans from outside the Valles Oriental region from coming to the racetrack.

"Moreover, following the communication of the Departments of the Interior and Health of the Catalan Government, neither the epidemiological situation, nor, especially, the situation in hospitals allow expecting right now a review of the current measures or a relevant liberalisation, considering that the dates of the Grand Prix are quite close.

"Given this situation, the circuit management has proceeded to notify Formula One Management Limited that the Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio De Espana 2021 will have to be staged without spectator attendance."

Read Also:

The organisers added they would offer a refund to all tickets holders for the 2021 race.

Before the start of the 2021 season F1 was hopeful the majority of its 23 planned races would be able to host spectators to some degree.

The season opening Bahrain Grand Prix allowed fans who had been vaccinated against COVID-19, or those who had recovered from the disease, to attend the race.

This weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola is also being held behind closed doors.

shares
comments

Related video

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

Previous article

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

Next article

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

5h
2
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

3
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

21h
4
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

1h
5
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Latest news
Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem
Formula 1

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem

36m
Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors
Formula 1

Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors

1h
Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

1h
Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens

2h
Why F1 track limits are back in the spotlight at Imola
Formula 1

Why F1 track limits are back in the spotlight at Imola

2h
Latest videos
Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
15h

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
22h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

More from
Filip Cleeren
Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
15h
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Trending Today

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars

Lernerville report 98-05-19
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Lernerville report 98-05-19

Bloomington Speedway results
Sprint Sprint / News

Bloomington Speedway results

Latest news

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem

Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.