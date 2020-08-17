Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Commentary

Spanish Grand Prix review podcast

shares
comments
Spanish Grand Prix review podcast
Aug 17, 2020, 12:38 AM

The 2020 Spanish Grand Prix will hardly go down as a Formula 1 classic, but there were still plenty of key storylines developing throughout.

Lewis Hamilton routed the field at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, gapping second-placed Max Verstappen by 24 seconds at the close of the 66-lap affair. 

There was more to the race than that, as plenty of radio traffic punctuated a tough race – and Hamilton and Verstappen controlled the airwaves to help dictate their strategies throughout the race.  

Read Also:

A mix of race tactics mixed up the midfield, shining a light on some of the more impressive drives down the order as others were caught up in botched strategies and traffic. 

Autosport’s esteemed Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by F1 reporter Luke Smith, technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge and GP Racing’s executive editor Stuart Codling to dissect the race as it happened. 

 
Bottas admits championship now "drifting away"

Previous article

Bottas admits championship now "drifting away"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP

Trending Today

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

Hamilton felt "in a daze" on way to dominant victory
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton felt "in a daze" on way to dominant victory

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
22m

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps

Brad Daugherty joins NASCAR on NBC broadcast team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Brad Daugherty joins NASCAR on NBC broadcast team

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Latest news

Spanish Grand Prix review podcast
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary
53m

Spanish Grand Prix review podcast

Bottas admits championship now "drifting away"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas admits championship now "drifting away"

Binotto "surprised" by suggestion of Vettel tension
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto "surprised" by suggestion of Vettel tension

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

2
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

3
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR's substitute driver rule ... A flawed policy?

4
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

Spanish Grand Prix review podcast
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix review podcast

Bottas admits championship now "drifting away"
Formula 1

Bottas admits championship now "drifting away"

Binotto "surprised" by suggestion of Vettel tension
Formula 1

Binotto "surprised" by suggestion of Vettel tension

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy

Perez feels Spanish GP penalty was "very unfair"
Formula 1

Perez feels Spanish GP penalty was "very unfair"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.