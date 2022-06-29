Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Next / Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP
Formula 1 News

Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future

Gunther Steiner expects the $200 million dilution fund any new entrant must pay before joining the Formula 1 grid to be adjusted to reflect the increasing value of teams.

Luke Smith
By:
Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future
Listen to this article

F1 is currently attracting interest from American racing marque Andretti Autosport as a potential 11th entry in the near future.

But Andretti’s plans have been met with a lukewarm reaction from most of the F1 paddock amid concern about the financial impact caused by adding another team to the field.

Under the terms of the Concorde Agreement agreed by teams in 2020, any new entry must pay a $200m fee that gets split evenly between the existing outfits. This dilution fund is intended to offset the loss in revenue caused by splitting the prize money between 11 teams instead of 10.

Haas F1 boss Steiner has been clear in his view that F1 should stick with the current 10-team grid due to the stability and health of all the operations.

“You've got 10 very good teams or good teams, they're all stable,” Steiner said in Canada last week. “Why should we change something if it works like this? At the moment, we are in a good place.”

Asked by Motorsport.com if he thought the dilution fund proposal worked, Steiner felt it needed to be adjusted in the future to reflect the commercial boom F1 has enjoyed since the $200m figure was agreed.

“The dilution fund was set a few years ago, when the value of Formula 1 was different,” Steiner said.

“I think one of the things will be, should we readjust it to current market rate, which is a lot more than that one? But I think that's a very difficult process to do.

“But if you're really honest, and you look at when we signed the contract in 2020, teams were going for a lot less money than these days.

“The sport has made a big progression in value. So at some stage it will be adjusted, but I don't think that is the biggest issue.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Andretti came close to securing involvement in F1 last year through a majority takeover of the Sauber Group, which runs Alfa Romeo’s team, only for the deal to fall through.

With none of the remaining teams looking to sell and their valuations predicted to near $1 billion in the coming years, there has been an emphasis from many on protecting the value of the current grid and rewarding their investment.

In Monaco, F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said that any new entry would have to be “really significant” and that he thought 10 teams was the right number of the series.

“Today, it’s not a problem of having more teams, because we have a list,” Domenicali said.

“Some of them are more vocal than the others, but we have a lot of people or a lot of investors who would like to be in Formula 1. But we need to protect the teams. This is really another sign of a very healthy system.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Previous article

Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Next article

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Formula 1

Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Piquet apologises for Hamilton comment, claims no racial intent
Formula 1

Piquet apologises for Hamilton comment, claims no racial intent

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP

Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future

Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
11 h
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
16 h
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.