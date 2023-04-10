Subscribe
Previous / Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races Next / How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
Formula 1 News

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner says Formula 1 shouldn’t tweak its rules in an attempt to rein in Red Bull’s current advantage.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull
Listen to this article

Red Bull has dominated the three events held so far in 2023, with Max Verstappen winning in Bahrain and Australia and his team-mate Sergio Perez triumphing in Saudi Arabia.

While some observers have expressed concerns that a year of domination by one team will be bad for F1 and following on from Red Bull's dominant 2022 season, Steiner stressed that sporting integrity should always have priority over the show.

“The sport is the main thing we have to have,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com what the priority should be.

“The show is secondary, but I think it will sort itself out and then still we have got a good race going on in the front now with Checo and Max, that doesn't seem to be without sparks, without show.

“There is some show element in that one now. But I'm not worried that other people will catch up.”

Steiner insisted that the current rules do not need to be changed.

“I would say they work,” he noted. “Obviously at the moment Red Bull has an advantage, but I wouldn't say they’ll keep that advantage now for the next 20 races.

“I'm not so sure about that because everybody will catch up, and hopefully we find out how Red Bull came to this advantage and we can copy it, or do something similar.

“Everybody will be working hard and then you never have to forget Red Bull has got the penalty they got last year, they can do less development in the wind tunnel this year so they cannot move a lot ahead anymore in theory.

“So you have to see. But they did a fantastic job. And therefore, you cannot blame the regulations for that. Because if somebody does a better job than anybody else, they should get the advantage."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Asked what he would think of any attempt to change the rules to slow Red Bull, he said: “I mean it's a voting system, you cannot make moves just because somebody is faster than somebody else, that's not fair.

“If they find that something is not legal, they can adjust the rules. Safety is always a concern. But I think we need to find out in a few races what is going on really. I think we shouldn't jump to a conclusion yet.”

Meanwhile, Steiner expects the battle between the midfield teams around Haas to remain tight.

“It will depend on the race track configuration, who is in the front and who's back," he said. "There will be cars that will be better on high-speed courses, there will be some which are better like in Monte Carlo, but we don't know yet.

“So we will find out every race there will be some swapping around, in my opinion.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
De Vries: No "game-changer" updates coming for AlphaTauri F1 car

De Vries: No "game-changer" updates coming for AlphaTauri F1 car

Formula 1

De Vries: No "game-changer" updates coming for AlphaTauri F1 car De Vries: No "game-changer" updates coming for AlphaTauri F1 car

Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has "no doubt" about Leclerc's motivation

Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has "no doubt" about Leclerc's motivation

Formula 1

Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has "no doubt" about Leclerc's motivation Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has "no doubt" about Leclerc's motivation

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Ferrari: Red Bull F1 cost cap breach punishment was "not a penalty"

Ferrari: Red Bull F1 cost cap breach punishment was "not a penalty"

Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari: Red Bull F1 cost cap breach punishment was "not a penalty" Ferrari: Red Bull F1 cost cap breach punishment was "not a penalty"

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Latest news

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

F1 Formula 1

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.