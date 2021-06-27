Haas F1 boss Steiner presents ‘Mazespin’ gift to Mazepin

With the Russian driver having experienced his fair share of spins during his rookie F1 campaign this year, Steiner personally handed over the cheeky gift on race morning in Austria.

Calling Mazepin into his office in the Haas motorhome, Steiner revealed a special gift box for the youngster - whose nickname in the team has become 'Mazespin'.

"Here's a little present for you. So you can keep on 'Mazespinning'…" smiled Steiner as he gave the youngster the present.

Initially unsure about what he had been given, Steiner explained that he hoped Mazepin would use the spinner more than spinning his F1 car.

"Now you can spin," said Steiner. "There is two of them now. It's the Mazespin game. You spin this one: it is better than spinning the car!"

Mazepin accepted the present in good humour, and posed for photographs with the 'Mazespin' afterwards.

The Russian has had a tricky opening phase to his F1 career, having been involved in a number of incidents as he has tried to get to grips with the team's tricky car.

He spun in practice and qualifying for the season opener in Bahrain, before crashing out into the barriers on the first lap of the race there.

He had a number of spins in Imola during practice and the race, before adding further incidents in practice in Portugal, Spain, Baku, France and again in Austria this weekend.

Steiner admitted after Mazepin's early season spins that his confidence had taken a dip, but he felt things had improved.

"I would say his confidence got a little bit knocked when he came in," said Steiner earlier in the year. "You know, Bahrain was very difficult circumstances, with the track and with the wind, and he had a few spins and I think that made him a little bit insecure.

"But I think he's now coming to grips with that. But for sure it was a little bit more of a shock feeling for him, but he is getting his act together in the moment, you know. I can see that he's making progress."

