All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

McLaren can catch Red Bull in a year on current F1 trajectory - Stella

Andrea Stella believes that McLaren can catch Formula 1 championship leader Red Bull if it can replicate last year's development trajectory over the next 12 months.

Jake Boxall-Legge Oleg Karpov
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren has enjoyed something of a renaissance under Stella's leadership following a difficult start to the 2023 season, scoring just 14 points in the opening five rounds. Heavy revisions to last year's MCL60 chassis, which came to life during the Austrian GP weekend, ensured that the team returned to challenging for poles and podium finishes.

This rate of development continued and, building on that for 2024, McLaren has consolidated its position in the upper half of the field - and has scored 96 points in the same frame of reference, 82 more than last year.

Stella explained that the focus was on maintaining that rate of development; if it does so, he believes the Woking squad can realistically battle against Red Bull for honours in 2025.

"I think overall, if we take the 12-month period, we have developed more than anybody else. I think Red Bull did not develop very much last year. Clearly, they were working quite a lot in the background because they innovated the car dramatically," Stella reflected.

"And to innovate the car like they did - it takes months of redesign. They were doing all this work, and then when they came with a new car, it was a big step.

"So even if apparently we have lost some ground, we lost some ground because we gained so much ground before and while they were not developing.

"That's why we need to look at things over the long period. Over the long period, we are in a strong trajectory. For me, this is also what we say internally: if we keep this trajectory of development for the next 12 months, then why not? We may reach Red Bull.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren will introduce a series of updates at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, although Stella concedes that they will not be as wide-ranging as some of the packages introduced last season.

Regardless, he believes that these will present a "decent step" per the team's current simulation, assuming the team's current correlation with the real world remains strong.

"We're going to have some upgrades in Miami, let's see how they perform. And then like for everyone, there's a lot of people at the factory that are all focused on generating developments and it's always a battle of development.

"That's the real job in Formula 1, just constantly improve cars. And that's what we have to do.

"This upgrade will not be as big as the two that we had delivered last year in Austria and Singapore. But it should be a decent step; it should be noticeable. If things correlate with our expectation, with the wind tunnel numbers, for instance, and with the computer simulation.

"It's always a big if. Because, you know, even if the hit rate of this correlation has been good over the last 12 months, there's always possible surprises."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article RB reveals “chameleon” F1 Miami GP livery
Next article Honda keen to continue Tsunoda F1 support beyond 2026

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras
Honda 2026 F1 project going "to plan" with electrical power initial focus

Honda 2026 F1 project going "to plan" with electrical power initial focus

Formula 1
Miami GP
Honda 2026 F1 project going "to plan" with electrical power initial focus
Did F1's new sprint format work?

Did F1's new sprint format work?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Did F1's new sprint format work?
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Berlin FE races

Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Berlin FE races

Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Berlin FE races
McLaren Miami F1 upgrades "not as big" as major 2023 packages

McLaren Miami F1 upgrades "not as big" as major 2023 packages

Formula 1
Miami GP
McLaren Miami F1 upgrades "not as big" as major 2023 packages
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team

Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

F1 Formula 1
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash
Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty

Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty
Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jonathan Noble
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA