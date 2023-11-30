Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren as F1 business operations director

McLaren has announced that Stephanie Carlin is to join the squad as its Formula 1 business operations director next year.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Stephanie Carlin, Team Principal, X44 Vida Carbon Racing

Carlin, who is team principal of Rodin Carlin's Formula 3 and F1 Academy Teams as well as fulfilling a similar role at Team X44 in Extreme E, will oversee a range of activities in support of McLaren's F1 operations.

Her position will also include involvement in McLaren's participation in the 2024 F1 Academy season. She starts in January and will report directly to McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.

Carlin is well known within international motor racing circles, having operated across many championships before moving into a senior management role.

Having originally worked in press and marketing, in 2011 she became commercial manager at Carlin, which was run by her husband Trevor.

In May 2022, she stepped up to the overall deputy team principal role, and took specific responsibility for running the squad's efforts in multiple series.

She continued in that position at the start of last year when Carlin tied up with New Zealand car manufacturer Rodin.

Throughout last year, the team participated in British F4, FIA F3 and FIA F2 along with British GB3, and raced in F1 Academy and Spanish F4 for the first time.

Carlin is one of the most successful racing teams outside of F1, having claimed over 470 race victories and 30 titles since 1999 across F4, F3, F2, Indy Lights, IndyCar, ELMS and Asian Le Mans Series. It has helped promote more than 30 drivers to F1.

 

Her move to McLaren comes as the F1 squad aims to build on the momentum of a strong end to the 2023 F1 season.

Having started the campaign on the back foot, a revamp of its MCL60 car helped Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri emerge as a regular threat to Red Bull as it secured fourth place in the constructors' championship.

Norris knows Carlin well, having raced successfully for the team in junior categories. He spent two years in F3 with the squad, winning races in British F3 in 2016 before securing the 2017 FIA European championship. He then went on to secure the runner-up spot with the squad in F2 in 2018.

shares
comments
Previous article Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected
Next article Wolff praises "sportsman" Leclerc for not 'pulling the handbrake' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season

Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season

Formula 1

Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season

Pirelli goes softer for F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer for F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1

Pirelli goes softer for F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Pirelli goes softer for F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

McLaren
More from
McLaren
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season

McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season

Formula 1

McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Formula 1

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Latest news

F1 safety car: What is it and how does it work?

F1 safety car: What is it and how does it work?

F1 Formula 1

F1 safety car: What is it and how does it work? F1 safety car: What is it and how does it work?

McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?

McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?

Indy IndyCar

McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case? McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

F1 Formula 1

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur

Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe